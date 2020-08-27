Virus Outbreak: Chinese in Singapore show anger at new travel rules

Bloomberg





Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms.

“No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang.

He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month.

“Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said.

The crowd surrounded flustered embassy officials and grew raucous, even as a police vehicle arrived.

The new requirements from China, instituted after dozens of passengers from Singapore tested positive in virus tests after landing there, highlights the fragility of tentative travel arrangements established by countries to boost economic activity and help the ailing aviation industry.

It is also a blow to Singapore’s efforts to kick-start international travel amid the pandemic, fueled by its reliance on the aviation sector as an international hub.

The city-state was one of the first to establish a corridor with the world’s second-biggest economy, and is negotiating arrangements with other major trade partners like Japan.

In reaction, authorities appear to have now set up testing services for those with bookings to China.

Yesterday, passengers who had booked flights to Guangzhou on Sunday turned up at a former school in the western part of Singapore to be tested.

An urgent e-mail sent by Singapore Airlines’ Scoot the previous day told people that arrangements have been made by authorities to get tested during a one-and-a-half hour morning time slot, and they had to pay S$186 (US$136) before the results can be released to them.

In the past few weeks, at least three flights departing from Singapore have hit the “circuit breaker” instituted by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which triggers a week-long suspension of routes where five passengers onboard test positive.

If 10 or more infections are found, the suspension grows to at least one month.

China Southern Airlines’ flight to Guangzhou was suspended for a week after five passengers tested positive upon arrival in the southern city, the company said.

Juneyao Airlines also hit the circuit breaker earlier this month, forcing it to cancel its flights between Singapore and Shanghai scheduled for Friday, the company said on Sina Weibo.

Meanwhile, the only direct flight from Singapore to northern China — operated by Scoot — was suspended after 12 people on board tested positive upon arriving in Tianjin last week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Tianjin’s municipal health commission said all the 12 cases found on the Scoot flight were Chinese construction workers.

The detection of cases came even as Singaporean authorities conducted a mass testing campaign to weed out symptom-free migrant worker carriers.