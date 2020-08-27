Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms.
“No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang.
He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month.
“Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said.
The crowd surrounded flustered embassy officials and grew raucous, even as a police vehicle arrived.
The new requirements from China, instituted after dozens of passengers from Singapore tested positive in virus tests after landing there, highlights the fragility of tentative travel arrangements established by countries to boost economic activity and help the ailing aviation industry.
It is also a blow to Singapore’s efforts to kick-start international travel amid the pandemic, fueled by its reliance on the aviation sector as an international hub.
The city-state was one of the first to establish a corridor with the world’s second-biggest economy, and is negotiating arrangements with other major trade partners like Japan.
In reaction, authorities appear to have now set up testing services for those with bookings to China.
Yesterday, passengers who had booked flights to Guangzhou on Sunday turned up at a former school in the western part of Singapore to be tested.
An urgent e-mail sent by Singapore Airlines’ Scoot the previous day told people that arrangements have been made by authorities to get tested during a one-and-a-half hour morning time slot, and they had to pay S$186 (US$136) before the results can be released to them.
In the past few weeks, at least three flights departing from Singapore have hit the “circuit breaker” instituted by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which triggers a week-long suspension of routes where five passengers onboard test positive.
If 10 or more infections are found, the suspension grows to at least one month.
China Southern Airlines’ flight to Guangzhou was suspended for a week after five passengers tested positive upon arrival in the southern city, the company said.
Juneyao Airlines also hit the circuit breaker earlier this month, forcing it to cancel its flights between Singapore and Shanghai scheduled for Friday, the company said on Sina Weibo.
Meanwhile, the only direct flight from Singapore to northern China — operated by Scoot — was suspended after 12 people on board tested positive upon arriving in Tianjin last week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Tianjin’s municipal health commission said all the 12 cases found on the Scoot flight were Chinese construction workers.
The detection of cases came even as Singaporean authorities conducted a mass testing campaign to weed out symptom-free migrant worker carriers.
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough
Germany’s dog owners will soon to be ordered by law to walk their pets twice a day. German Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner said she is introducing the new law based on evidence that many of the nation’s 9.4 million dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli they need. Under the regulations in the Hundeverordnung, or Dogs Act, owners would not get away with a quick jog round the block, but would be required to take their dogs out for at least one hour on each occasion. Kloeckner said the rules were based on new scientific findings
A high-security and physically distanced courtroom is tomorrow to see the end, of sorts, to one of the darkest and most traumatic moments in New Zealand’s history: the day an Australian terrorist stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch, killing dozens of worshipers at prayer. The shooting survivors and families bereaved by the gunman, are to face the perpetrator in the Christchurch High Court, as he is to be sentenced for 51 murders, 40 counts of attempted murder, and engaging in a terrorist act on March 15 last year, all of which he admitted. Brenton Tarrant, a self-professed white supremacist who