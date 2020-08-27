China seeks to charm Europe

'PRIVATE INTERESTS': Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world

China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany.

The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia.

In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s relations with the EU were on a positive trend.

“But our relations are suffering from provocations and also damage from external forces, so we must concentrate on our common interests,” Wang said without identifying those forces.

“I want to emphasize that China has never wanted to wage a cold war,” Wang said. “We do not let other countries do so to push their own private interests, damaging the interests of other nations.”

For China, the European trip is part of a broader push to stabilize key relationships around the world, particularly as the US seeks to keep Huawei Technologies out of 5G networks, rewire global supply chains and prevent Chinese apps, such as TikTok and WeChat, from accessing US data.

China has recently toned down its rhetoric against the US, and both sides this week reaffirmed their commitment to their “phase one” trade deal.

In addition to Wang’s visit to Europe, his boss also recently made trips to Singapore and South Korea.

Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), a politburo member who oversees China’s foreign affairs, also pushed for a trilateral summit this year between China, South Korea and Japan, another US ally.

“What China is doing is to keep relations with other countries normal and present itself in a more objective way,” said Gao Zhikai (高志凱), a former Chinese diplomat and translator for former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平). “To the extent there are distortions created by the US, China has the right to bring the situation back to normal.”

The European trip highlighted Beijing’s continued frictions with another US ally: Canada.

During a meeting with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne, Wang reaffirmed his opposition to the country’s detention of Chinese citizens — an apparent reference to extradition proceeding against Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) in Vancouver.

Champagne, in turn, called on Beijing to release two Canadians being prosecuted on spying charges — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — and to grant clemency to the country’s citizens facing the death penalty in China, according to a statement by the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In meetings on Italy, Wang said that he wanted to reinforce cooperation with European countries in battling the pandemic, as well as “safeguard multilaterism,” and saw China’s Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative as the driving force for boosting economic ties.

PipeChina and Italy’s Snam SpA agreed on a partnership project in the Chinese gas market on the day of Wang’s visit, Di Maio said.

Europe’s strategic significance to Beijing has increased as relations with the US deteriorate and Pompeo seeks to build an anti-China bloc of countries, according to a researcher at the government-affiliated Chinese Academy of Social Sciences who asked not to be identified due to rules for speaking with the media.

While the virtual China-EU summit in June did not go well, Beijing sees ties warming as Europe looks to revive its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the researcher said.

Earlier this month, Pompeo gave a speech before the Czech Senate in which he said the “tide has turned” against China in the US and was starting to shift in Europe, as well.

“China’s world dominance is not inevitable,” he said, adding that the US ejected “Chinese intellectual property thieves” and sanctioned “human rights abusers in the Chinese government.”

China has sought to blame Pompeo for worsening ties with the US, while appealing to a broader set of policymakers.

Gao likened him to a “hired gun.”

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) hailed China’s relations with France, the next stop on Wang’s tour through Europe.

He mentioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has held four telephone calls this year with French President Emmanuel Macron.