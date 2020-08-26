SOUTH KOREA
Schools told to shut
The government yesterday ordered most schools in Seoul and surrounding areas to close and move classes back online, the latest in a series of measures aimed at heading off a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 280 new cases as of midnight on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 17,945 with 310 deaths. The past week has seen three times as many serious cases compared with past spikes, raising concerns that the death toll could rise, centers Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing. All students, except for high-school seniors, in the cities of Seoul and Incheon and the province of Geonggi are to take classes online until Sept. 11, the Ministry of Education said.
HONG KONG
Measures to be relaxed
The territory is to ease some COVID-19 measures from Friday, allowing venues such as movie theaters and beauty parlous to reopen, authorities said yesterday. Monday’s infection count of nine new cases was the lowest in nearly two months. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan (陳肇始) said that the government would allow outdoor sports centers to reopen. Restaurants would extend dining to 9pm, having previously only been able to offer takeaways past 6pm. However, the ban on gatherings of more than two people would remain in place past Friday.
PHILIPPINES
New cases total 2,965
The Department of Health yesterday reported 2,965 additional COVID-19 infections and 34 more deaths. In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 197,164, one-fifth of which were reported in the past 10 days, while deaths have reached 3,038.
INDIA
Building collapse kills two
Distressed families yesterday shouted names of relatives trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in a town near Mumbair, hoping to receive a response as rescue workers accelerated efforts to pull out dozens of survivors. At least two people were killed and 18 injured when a five-story building collapsed in Mahad on Monday, trapping more than 90 people under the debris. Sixty have been rescued so far. The building, which comprised 47 apartments and housed about 200 people, fell almost like a pack of cards, said a police official at the disaster site, adding that legal action was initiated against the builder.
HONG KONG
Detainee denied bail
The High Court yesterday again denied bail to the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under the new National Security Law. Tong Ying-kit (唐英杰), 23, had carried a sign that read: “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” and drove his motorbike into police officers, knocking several down on a narrow street before falling over and getting arrested, police said. Tong was among more than 300 demonstrators against the new law who were arrested by police on July 1. He was denied bail last month, with the case adjourned to Oct. 6 as prosecutors sought more time to collect evidence. Tong then sought release from detention via a habeas corpus, but that application was rejected on Friday. He again sought bail yesterday, but his application was rejected by Judge Alex Lee (李運騰).
JAPAN
Wrecked ship being scuttled
Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius late last month and caused a large oil spill, yesterday said it has completed scuttling of the front part of the MV Wakashio on Monday as instructed by local authorities. It would continue planning with local authorities and specialists on the removal of the remaining part of the carrier from the reef, it said in a statement. Nagashiki said it has submerged the carrier in water designated by the local authorities.
TURKEY
Suspected militant nabbed
Police in Istanbul have detained a suspected Islamic State group militant who was allegedly planning a “sensational” attack in the city, state-run Anadolu Agency said yesterday. The suspect, identified by the initials H.S., was detained in an operation at a hotel in the Kucukcekmece District. Police seized an automatic rifle, spare magazines and bullets during the raid, it said. The suspect had scouted Istanbul’s main Taksim Square and surrounding areas with the aim of carrying out a “sensational” attack, it said. He had illegally crossed into the country from Syria and made his way to Istanbul, it said.
UNITED STATES
Ancient trees survive fire
When a massive wildfire swept through California’s oldest state park last week it was feared many trees in a grove of old-growth redwoods, some of them 2,000 years old and among the tallest living things on Earth, might have finally have succumbed. However, an Associated Press reporter and photographer hiked the renowned Redwood Trail at Big Basin Redwoods State Park on Monday and confirmed that most of the ancient redwoods had withstood the blaze. “That is such good news, I can’t tell you how much that gives me peace of mind,” said Laura McLendon, conservation director for the Sempervirens Fund, a group dedicated to the protection of redwoods and their habitats.
