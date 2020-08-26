Facebook yesterday said it would file a legal challenge against a Thai government order to take down a group where pro-democracy activists held discussions about the monarchy.
A growing tide of youth-led protests has swept Thailand in recent weeks, buoyed by anger against what many regard as an illegitimate, military-aligned government and an overly powerful royal family.
The private Facebook group, called “Royalist Marketplace,” was created in April and had more than 1 million members before it was taken down on Monday.
A Facebook spokesperson said the network had been “compelled” by the government to remove the group.
“Requests like this are severe, contravene international human rights law, and have a chilling effect on people’s ability to express themselves,” the platform said. “We work to protect and defend the rights of all internet users and are preparing to legally challenge this request.”
The company did not give details of the legal action, but added that such requirements would undermine its ability to reliably invest in the country.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday said his government’s actions had been completely above board.
“We took action against this [Facebook] page under our laws. We haven’t done this as a dictatorship,” he told reporters.
“Everyone must respect the law of each country,” he said, adding that Thailand would defend itself if any lawsuit is brought against the country.
Pavin Chachavalpongpun, an exiled Thai activist based in Japan and moderator for the group, said it had been a place for “genuine discussion” on the monarchy, including its political role and protesters’ proposals for reforms.
In related news, prominent activist and human rights lawyer Anon Numpa, 35, was yesterday morning arrested for the third time in relation to the protests and is to be charged with sedition, police said.
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come
Germany’s dog owners will soon to be ordered by law to walk their pets twice a day. German Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner said she is introducing the new law based on evidence that many of the nation’s 9.4 million dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli they need. Under the regulations in the Hundeverordnung, or Dogs Act, owners would not get away with a quick jog round the block, but would be required to take their dogs out for at least one hour on each occasion. Kloeckner said the rules were based on new scientific findings
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough