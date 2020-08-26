Facebook contests Thai order to take down activist group

AFP, BANGKOK





Facebook yesterday said it would file a legal challenge against a Thai government order to take down a group where pro-democracy activists held discussions about the monarchy.

A growing tide of youth-led protests has swept Thailand in recent weeks, buoyed by anger against what many regard as an illegitimate, military-aligned government and an overly powerful royal family.

The private Facebook group, called “Royalist Marketplace,” was created in April and had more than 1 million members before it was taken down on Monday.

A Facebook spokesperson said the network had been “compelled” by the government to remove the group.

“Requests like this are severe, contravene international human rights law, and have a chilling effect on people’s ability to express themselves,” the platform said. “We work to protect and defend the rights of all internet users and are preparing to legally challenge this request.”

The company did not give details of the legal action, but added that such requirements would undermine its ability to reliably invest in the country.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday said his government’s actions had been completely above board.

“We took action against this [Facebook] page under our laws. We haven’t done this as a dictatorship,” he told reporters.

“Everyone must respect the law of each country,” he said, adding that Thailand would defend itself if any lawsuit is brought against the country.

Pavin Chachavalpongpun, an exiled Thai activist based in Japan and moderator for the group, said it had been a place for “genuine discussion” on the monarchy, including its political role and protesters’ proposals for reforms.

In related news, prominent activist and human rights lawyer Anon Numpa, 35, was yesterday morning arrested for the third time in relation to the protests and is to be charged with sedition, police said.