German Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded full transparency from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government after a German medical team on Monday determined that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was likely poisoned last week.
“In view of Mr Navalny’s major role in Russia’s political opposition, the country’s authorities are urgently called upon to fully investigate this act as a matter of urgency — and to do so in a completely transparent way,” Merkel said in a joint statement with German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas.
“Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice,” she said.
The demand marks a sharp escalation in tensions between the West, led in this case by Merkel’s government, and the Kremlin.
A US official on Monday said that confirmation he was poisoned would turn the case into a major issue.
Two days after Navalny was transferred to the German capital for medical help, Berlin’s Charite hospital said the anti-corruption activist is in serious condition, but there is no acute threat to his life.
However, he might suffer long-term damage to his nervous system, the statement said.
Navalny has been in a medically induced coma since Thursday after falling ill on a plane returning to Moscow from Tomsk, and was evacuated from Russia on Saturday.
In Berlin, doctors found evidence of poisoning through a substance related to cholinesterase inhibitors, Charite said.
The specific substance was not immediately known and will require further testing to be identified, the clinic said, adding that Navalny is being treated with the antidote atropine and his prognosis remains unclear.
Cholinesterase inhibitors act by blocking the breakdown of a key chemical in the body, acetycholine, that transmits signals between nerve cells.
The Kremlin yesterday rejected accusations of involvement in the alleged attack on Navalny.
“These accusations absolutely cannot be true and are rather an empty noise,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We do not intend to take it seriously.”
Peskov saw no grounds for launching a criminal investigation into Navalny’s condition, saying that it could have been triggered by a variety of causes, and determining one should come first.
“If a substance [that caused the condition] is found, and if it is determined that it is poisoning, then there will be a reason for an investigation,” he said.
Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said the Russian government’s reluctance to launch an investigation was expected.
“It was obvious that the crime would not be properly investigated and a culprit found. However, we all know perfectly well who that is,” Yarmysh said in a tweet.
“Putin’s message to the Russian opposition is clear: Those who oppose the system live dangerously,” Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Norbert Roettgen said in a post on Twitter.
