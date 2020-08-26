Prominent Republicans throw weight behind Biden

Reuters, WASHINGTON





More than two dozen former Republican lawmakers, including former US senator Jeff Flake, endorsed former US vice president Joe Biden for president, as the Republican National Convention opened on Monday, a rebuke to US President Donald Trump by members of his own party.

The 27 former congressional members joined a “Republicans for Biden” initiative organized by the Biden campaign to encourage Republican support for the Democrat, the Biden campaign said.

They cited Trump’s “corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course” as reasons for the move, a Biden campaign statement said.

“I was a Republican long before the president ever called himself one, and I’ll be a Republican long after identifying as such is no longer useful to him,” Flake said in a 16-minute video explaining his decision to endorse Biden and vote for a Democratic presidential nominee for the first time.

“Given what we have experienced over the past four years, it’s not enough just to register our disapproval of the president. We need to elect someone else in his place, someone who will stop the chaos and reverse the damage,” he said.

The former lawmakers are only the latest Republican group to endorse Biden and oppose Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Separately, the Lincoln Project, one of leading Republican-backed groups opposing Trump, on Monday said that former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele had joined it as a senior adviser.

“The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party,” Steele said in a statement. “Sadly, we have witnessed its occupant devolve into preying upon fears and resentments with narcissism that nurtures only chaos and confusion. Leadership is needed now more than ever.”

Opposition groups object to Trump’s alienation of US allies abroad and his leadership at home, including his response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 176,000 Americans.