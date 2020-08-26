US President Donald Trump’s convention opened on Monday with a dark portrait of fear in America painted largely for the benefit of his base — mixing appeals to black and Latino voters with warnings of “mobs” bent on destroying the status quo.
The Republican convention programming offered few appeals for independent voters disenchanted by Trump. Instead, it stitched together a series of tributes to Trump himself, leaned heavily on accusations that Democrats would damage the very fabric of US society and offered a revisionist vision of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which now threatens his re-election chances.
Promises that the convention would present an optimistic vision of the next four years quickly gave way to dire warnings of a Joe Biden-led America, branding the Democratic presidential nominee as a radical and a failure, despite a 40-plus-year record in the US Senate and the vice president’s office as a moderate Democrat.
Photo: Reuters
Speakers warned of rioters besieging the nation — referring in part to protests for racial justice after several high-profile killings of black people — and of higher taxes and socialist upheavals if Trump loses.
“They want to destroy this country and everything we hold dear,” said Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign aide and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. “They want to steal your liberty, your freedom. They want to control what you see and think and believe, so they can control how you live. They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal victim ideology, to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself.”
US Senator Tim Scott said Biden would forever change American culture.
“Our side is working on policy — while Joe Biden’s radical Democrats are trying to permanently transform what it means to be an American. Make no mistake: Joe Biden and [US Senator] Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution, a fundamentally different America,” Scott said.
Trump is looking to the convention to spark a rebound in support and close the gap with Biden, who is leading nationally and in swing states that will decide the presidency.
The Democratic convention last week aimed squarely at Trump, wooing support from progressives and Republicans alike with the singular goal of ousting him.
However, the strategy Trump’s team put on display carries enormous risks for his chances of re-election. He won in 2016 by the thinnest of margins — 80,000 votes in three states. With so little outreach to new voters, Trump is forced to rely on the same coalition to return him to the White House, even as polls show some of his supporters from last time have abandoned him.
Trump’s convention did go after some of the Democrats’ most loyal voters, including teachers’ unions and African Americans.
Many of the remarks directly addressed Trump, who appeared in parts of the convention throughout the day and tweeted out clips of the event into the night.
This year’s convention ditched a formal platform and instead pledged loyalty to Trump.
There was almost no talk of what he would do with a second term, and the president himself has not laid out a detailed agenda, beyond talking about restoring the economy to its pre-COVID-19 heights, with few specifics as to how he would achieve that.
Some speeches offered a glimpse of potential stars in 2024, whether Trump wins or not.
Those included former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who endorsed Trump, but skipped the lofty tributes of other speakers, and Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate.
Monday’s convention delivered a selective retelling of the handling of the pandemic, which Trump regularly minimized.
It touted his restriction on flights from China and his spurring of manufacturing of medical equipment, glossing over delays in responding to the virus and weeks of downplaying its footprint, spread and scope.
Trump said Democrats were trying to take advantage of the pandemic in a renewed attack on vote by mail.
”What they’re doing is using COVID to steal an election,” Trump said earlier in the day after he was nominated for a second term by delegates in Charlotte, North Carolina. “They’re using COVID to defraud the American people, all of our people, of a fair and free election. We can’t do that.”
