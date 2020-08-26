The global tourism industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with US$320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and more than 120 million jobs at risk, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday.
Tourism is the third-largest export sector of the global economy, behind fuels and chemicals, and last year it accounted for 7 percent of global trade, Guterres said in a policy briefing and video address.
“It employs one in every 10 people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more,” he said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In addition to boosting economies, “it allows people to experience some of the world’s cultural and natural riches, and brings people closer to each other, highlighting our common humanity,” he said.
However, Guterres said that in the first five months of this year, because of the pandemic, international tourist arrivals decreased by more than half and earnings plummeted.
Guterres said that this has been a “major shock” for richer developed nations, “but for developing countries, it is an emergency, particularly for many small island developing states and African countries.”
Tourism for some of those countries represents more than 20 percent of their GDP, he said.
Sandra Carvao, chief of market intelligence and competitiveness at the UN World Tourism Organization, said that the US$320 billion in lost exports from January through May is three times what was lost in 2009 at the height of the last global financial crisis.
The policy briefing also said that “export revenues from tourism could fall by US$910 billion to US$1.2 trillion in 2020,” and that “could reduce global GDP by 1.5 percent to 2.8 percent.”
The paper said jobs in associated sectors, including food service, that provide employment for 144 million workers worldwide are also at risk.
It said that small businesses, “are particularly vulnerable.”
Guterres said that tourism “is also a key pillar for the conservation of natural and cultural heritage.”
According to the briefing, about 7 percent of world tourism relates to wildlife, “a segment growing by 3 percent annually.”
“The fall in revenues has led to increased poaching and habitat destruction in and around protected areas, and the closure of many World Heritage sites has deprived communities of vital livelihoods,” Guterres said.
Guterres called for the tourism sector to be rebuilt in a way that is safe for host communities, workers and travelers, and is also “equitable and climate friendly.”
“The recovery will be very much dependent on the evolution of the pandemic and the economic situation,” Carvao said
“No country has escaped the impact of COVID on tourism,” she added.
