Iran hails ‘constructive’ nuclear talks

‘NEW CHAPTER’: Iranian authorities said Grossi’s visit was not related to US moves to reimpose sanctions, and the IAEA would be able to carry out its responsibilities

Reuters, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





Talks with the UN nuclear watchdog’s chief were constructive, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran President Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying yesterday, after meeting International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi during a visit to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites.

Grossi’s visit comes after Washington last week pressed the UN Security Council to reimpose sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, from which the US has withdrawn.

Iranian authorities said that Grossi’s visit was not related to US moves to reimpose sanctions.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi listens during a meeting with Atomic Energy Organization of Iran President Ali-Akbar Salehi in Tehran yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“Our conversation today was very constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities and Iran will fulfill its legal commitments,” said Salehi, the Iranian Students News Agency reported.

“A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start,” he said.

The IAEA’s board of governors passed a resolution in June, which was put forward by European states, to place pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites to help clarify whether undeclared nuclear activity took place there in the early 2000s.

According to Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran’s nuclear body, one of the two is in central Iran between Isfahan and Yazd provinces, and the other is near Tehran.

He hinted in an interview on Monday with Iran’s Al-Alam television network that access might be granted if the agency does not demand more.

“To prevent enemies from exploiting the situation ... we are seeking ways to alleviate our concerns and say there is access, see there’s nothing,” Kamalvandi was quoted as saying.

“But this issue must be resolved once and for all ... meaning that they would not demand afterwards to inspect somewhere else in the same way,” he added.

Access to the sites has been blocked for months.

Grossi on Saturday said that he would address “the outstanding questions, in particular, the issue of the access.”

“There is no political approach towards Iran... There are issues that need to be addressed ... this does not mean a political approach towards Iran,” Grossi said after meeting Salehi.

Tehran on Monday said Grossi’s visit would “strengthen ties and build trust” between Tehran and the IAEA, “as long as the IAEA moves based on impartiality, independence and distances itself from political pressure of another countries.”

“The IAEA will not let third countries impact its relations with any other country,” Iranian media quoted Grossi as saying.

Grossi is scheduled to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani today before returning to Vienna.

Additional reporting by AFP