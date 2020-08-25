World News Quick Take

Agencies





THAILAND

Police summons activists

Police yesterday said that they have issued summonses to five activists who last month spoke at an anti-government rally in front of army headquarters, accusing them of breaching a COVID-19 emergency decree prohibiting public gatherings. The growing protests have emerged as the most serious threat to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general whose administration they accuse of incompetence and corruption. Police Colonel Prasopchoke Aiempinij said that “no other charges are being considered at the moment.”

SYRIA

Blast cuts electricity

An explosion early yesterday struck a gas pipeline in a Damascus suburb, cutting electricity nationwide, state media reported. Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem said the explosion struck the line that feeds three power stations in the south and that it could have been a “terrorist act,” but did not elaborate. The state news agency quoted Minister of Electricity Zuhair Kharbotli as saying the explosion on the “Arab Gas Pipeline” occurred after midnight between the northeastern Damascus suburbs of Adra and Dumair. It was the sixth time the pipeline was hit, he said.

CHINA

Bacteria affecting hundreds

Hundreds of people in the rural town of Baoyi have been infected with bacteria that can cause dysentery after drinking contaminated water, state media said yesterday, prompting the closure of a local water plant. Nearly 500 people in the town have developed fever and diarrhea since late last week. A local government report published on Sunday found they have been infected with Shigella bacteria.

INDIA

Sonia Gandhi offers to quit

The leader of the main opposition Congress party yesterday offered to resign after almost two dozen top leaders wrote a letter calling for better decisionmaking in the party. The call is a rare challenge to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has dominated Congress since the nation won independence in 1947 from Britain. Italian-born Sonia Gandhi, widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, asked the party to relieve her of her role as interim party president in a speech to a virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee, local media reported.

CANADA

Conservatives elect leader

The main opposition Conservative Party on Sunday elected Erin O’Toole, a former Cabinet minister and armed forces veteran, to be its new leader and the primary challenger to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. O’Toole replaces Andrew Scheer, who failed to unseat Trudeau in an election last year. He beat out three other candidates in a campaign overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 175,000 members voted by mail and the results were announced during a virtual convention broadcast from Ottawa. However, the results were delayed for several hours after an envelope-opening machine damaged several thousand mailed-in ballots.

PERU

Thirteen die in club raid

At least 13 young people suffocated in a crush during a raid on a nightclub in Lima on Saturday, where a birthday party was being held in violation of a COVID-19 related ban on large gatherings, police and press reports said. Twenty-three people were arrested for taking part in what officials said could be a mass-spreader event; 15 of them later tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, police said. The illegal party was organized on social media and drew a crowd of about 120 people, most of them in their 20s or 30s, to the Thomas Restobar club, officials said. Six people, including three police officers and three civilians, were injured, officials said. Nearby residents have disputed the official account of the raid. “It appears that police entered and threw tear gas canisters at them, and boxed them in,” one resident said.

UNITED STATES

Danbury treatment for Oliver

Officials in Danbury, Connecticut, decided to “honor” comedian John Oliver by naming their sewage treatment plant after him. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced the tongue-in-cheek move in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday that shows him at the plant. “We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” the Republican mayor says. “Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.” In a recent episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the host explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns before attacking Danbury.

JAPAN

Firms running out of digits

Credit card companies are running out of card numbers as consumers eschew shop visits and opt for plastic over cash and online shopping during the pandemic. Most of the 280 credit card firms issue cards with 16 digits so they can partner with international firms such as Visa and Mastercard, but the Mainichi Shimbun reports that companies have said that a surge in card issuances would result in a shortage of combinations from the seventh digit onward. However, adding an extra digit could leave the industry with a bill running into billions of dollars.