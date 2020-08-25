White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of US President Donald Trump at the end of this month, citing the need to focus on her family.
“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month,” she said in a statement.
Her departure, about two months before Trump seeks re-election, comes at a crucial time for the president.
Photo: AFP
It leaves him without one of his more passionate spokespersons about his political and policy choices.
Conway was his third campaign manager in 2016 and has been one of Trump’s most loyal and outspoken defenders in public and on cable news.
She was also the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign to victory.
More recently, she was instrumental in getting Trump to restart regular, though shorter, White House briefings about the COVID-19 outbreak, a practice that officials have viewed as successful in helping to stop a drop in opinion polls he has suffered largely because of his handling of the pandemic.
In a separate statement on Twitter, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George, said he was stepping back from his role in the Lincoln Project, a project with the stated mission to “defeat Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”
George Conway, a conservative lawyer who cofounded the Lincoln Project, has been a vocal critic of the US president.
In a public feud with George Conway last year, Trump called him a “wack job” and a “husband from hell,” prompting George Conway to say Trump was mentally unfit for his office.
On Sunday, Kellyane Conway described her time in the administration and previously with the 2016 campaign as “heady” and “humbling.”
She had survived several rounds of staff turnovers in an often chaotic and drama-ridden White House.
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global
A former professor at China’s elite Central Party School has issued an unprecedented rebuke of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), accusing him of “killing a country” and claiming that many more want out of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Cai Xia (蔡霞), a prominent professor who taught at the school for top officials, was expelled from the party on Monday after an audio recording of remarks she made that were critical of Xi was leaked online in June. The school said in a notice that Cai, a professor at the party school since 1992, had made comments that “damaged the country’s
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come