Rio Tinto boss out US$3.5 million over destroyed heritage

AP, CANBERRA





Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques is to lose about US$3.5 million in bonuses due to the destruction of Australian indigenous sacred sites to access iron ore, the Anglo-Australia mining company said yesterday.

The mining giant announced that three executives would lose bonuses following the destruction in May of two 46,000-year-old rock shelters in Juukan George in Western Australia state.

Chris Salisbury and Simone Niven would each lose about US$700,000 in bonuses.

Rio Tinto Group chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques poses for a portrait in London on Feb. 26. Photo: Reuters

The full details of their financial penalties are to be revealed in the company’s remuneration report next year.

The company has apologized to the rock shelters’ traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

“The destruction of the rock shelters should not have happened and we are absolutely committed to listening, learning and changing,” Rio Tinto said in a statement, but it had earlier concluded in an internal review that there was “no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rock shelters.”

Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility strategy leader James Fitzgerald described the internal report as an insult to traditional owners. Fitzgerald said that Jacques should be fired.

“There’s no findings in relation to them and yet they’re being fined millions of dollars,” Fitzgerald said of the three punished executives. “It says to me that this is just a bit of an empty gesture in order to deflect the anger of shareholders and others.”

The Western Australian government has promised to update the indigenous heritage laws.