Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques is to lose about US$3.5 million in bonuses due to the destruction of Australian indigenous sacred sites to access iron ore, the Anglo-Australia mining company said yesterday.
The mining giant announced that three executives would lose bonuses following the destruction in May of two 46,000-year-old rock shelters in Juukan George in Western Australia state.
Chris Salisbury and Simone Niven would each lose about US$700,000 in bonuses.
Photo: Reuters
The full details of their financial penalties are to be revealed in the company’s remuneration report next year.
The company has apologized to the rock shelters’ traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.
“The destruction of the rock shelters should not have happened and we are absolutely committed to listening, learning and changing,” Rio Tinto said in a statement, but it had earlier concluded in an internal review that there was “no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rock shelters.”
Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility strategy leader James Fitzgerald described the internal report as an insult to traditional owners. Fitzgerald said that Jacques should be fired.
“There’s no findings in relation to them and yet they’re being fined millions of dollars,” Fitzgerald said of the three punished executives. “It says to me that this is just a bit of an empty gesture in order to deflect the anger of shareholders and others.”
The Western Australian government has promised to update the indigenous heritage laws.
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global
A former professor at China’s elite Central Party School has issued an unprecedented rebuke of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), accusing him of “killing a country” and claiming that many more want out of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Cai Xia (蔡霞), a prominent professor who taught at the school for top officials, was expelled from the party on Monday after an audio recording of remarks she made that were critical of Xi was leaked online in June. The school said in a notice that Cai, a professor at the party school since 1992, had made comments that “damaged the country’s
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come