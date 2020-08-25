Wisconsin police shooting of black man sparks unrest

AP, KENOSHA, Wisconsin





Officers deployed tear gas early yesterday in an effort to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shooting at a black man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.

A person was hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting by officers about 5pm on Sunday as officers were responding to a “domestic incident,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release.

Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting, but said the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

By late on Sunday, fires had broken out along some streets, appearing to damage large trucks, as crowds faced off with law enforcement.

Officers in riot gear stood in lines and SWAT vehicles remained on the streets near city buildings despite the declaration of a curfew until 7am.

Tear gas was used to disperse groups of people, according to reporters at the scene.

In the video posted on social media that appeared to show the shooting from across a street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at the man as he walked around the front of a parked SUV.

As the man opened the driver’s side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle.

Seven shots could be heard on the video, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Sunday night released a statement condemning the shooting of the man whom he identified as Jacob Blake, saying that “while we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the shooting, did not release any details about the officers involved except to say they have been placed on administrative leave.

Social media posts showed neighbors gathering in the surrounding streets and hurling comments at police. Some could be heard chanting “no justice, no peace” while others appeared to throw objects at officers and damage police vehicles.

Later on Sunday, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which authorities mostly blocked off.

Meanwhile, Evers indicated an intention to further respond to the shooting this week.