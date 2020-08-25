Officers deployed tear gas early yesterday in an effort to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shooting at a black man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.
A person was hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting by officers about 5pm on Sunday as officers were responding to a “domestic incident,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release.
Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting, but said the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.
By late on Sunday, fires had broken out along some streets, appearing to damage large trucks, as crowds faced off with law enforcement.
Officers in riot gear stood in lines and SWAT vehicles remained on the streets near city buildings despite the declaration of a curfew until 7am.
Tear gas was used to disperse groups of people, according to reporters at the scene.
In the video posted on social media that appeared to show the shooting from across a street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at the man as he walked around the front of a parked SUV.
As the man opened the driver’s side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle.
Seven shots could be heard on the video, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Sunday night released a statement condemning the shooting of the man whom he identified as Jacob Blake, saying that “while we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”
The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the shooting, did not release any details about the officers involved except to say they have been placed on administrative leave.
Social media posts showed neighbors gathering in the surrounding streets and hurling comments at police. Some could be heard chanting “no justice, no peace” while others appeared to throw objects at officers and damage police vehicles.
Later on Sunday, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which authorities mostly blocked off.
Meanwhile, Evers indicated an intention to further respond to the shooting this week.
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global
A former professor at China’s elite Central Party School has issued an unprecedented rebuke of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), accusing him of “killing a country” and claiming that many more want out of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Cai Xia (蔡霞), a prominent professor who taught at the school for top officials, was expelled from the party on Monday after an audio recording of remarks she made that were critical of Xi was leaked online in June. The school said in a notice that Cai, a professor at the party school since 1992, had made comments that “damaged the country’s
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come