US President Donald Trump said a COVID-19 treatment that involves blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the disease would be expanded to more sick Americans, widening access to a promising therapy even before researchers fully understand how well it works.

“This is a powerful therapy,” Trump said at a White House news conference on Sunday. “Today’s action will dramatically expand access to this treatment.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday that it had cleared what is known as convalescent plasma for use in certain patients.

The move would make it easier to receive the treatment, which Trump has promoted even though studies to prove its benefits have not been completed.

Trump, who on Saturday had accused FDA regulators of moving slowly to attempt to diminish his chances of re-election, said the FDA had concluded the therapy is “safe” and “very effective.”

It has yet to undergo the full set of clinical trials usually required of drugs seeking approval by the agency.

Top Trump administration officials said that even without a completed clinical trial, the case for allowing more people to receive convalescent plasma was strong, and urged Americans who had been sick to donate plasma.

Infusing patients with antibodies collected from others has been used to treat infections in previous viral epidemics for about a century.

“Convalescent plasma has been a tried-and-true therapeutic treatment in prior outbreaks,” US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at the news conference.

Additionally, officials said that data collected from a large number of patients granted access to the therapy through a program administered by the Mayo Clinic had made a compelling case for the authorization.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said researchers had seen a 35 percent improvement in survival for patients treated with convalescent plasma.

“We dream in drug development of something with a 35 percent mortality reduction,” Azar said. “This is a major advance in the treatment of patients.”

However, the remarks exaggerated actual results.

Patients treated with plasma containing the highest levels of antibodies were 35 percent more likely to survive than those who got plasma with lower levels.

It is not yet known whether patients treated with plasma are less likely to die than those who are not treated with the substance at all.

Some infectious-disease specialists say that scientists should continue to study the use of convalescent plasma in clinical trials before expanding access to the treatment.

Infectious Diseases Society of America president Thomas File said in a statement that the group “supports the continued collection of data in clinical trials to better understand the benefits of convalescent plasma treatment before authorizing its wider use in patients with Covid-19.”

Several clinical trials are ongoing, but many have had problems recruiting participants due to the expanded-access program run by the Mayo Clinic, which provides the therapy to all patients.

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows earlier on Sunday blamed federal officials for slowing the US response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 175,000 Americans so far, ahead of what had been touted as a “therapeutic breakthrough.”

The coronavirus outbreak is weighing heavily on Trump’s re-election prospects. About 58 percent of Americans disapprove of his handling of the pandemic, while 40 percent approve, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polling on the question.

While the US still has the world’s highest death toll, coronavirus-related fatalities in the country fell below 1,000 for the first time in five days.