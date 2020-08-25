Belarusian authorities yesterday detained two leading opposition activists who have helped spearhead a wave of protests demanding the resignation of the country’s authoritarian ruler of 26 years.
The opposition’s Coordination Council said its members Sergei Dylevsky and Olga Kovalkova were detained by police in the capital, Minsk. City police confirmed their detention.
The move signals Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s determination to stifle the massive demonstrations that have entered their third week.
It came a day after the 65-year-old Lukashenko toted an assault rifle in a show of force as he arrived at his residence by helicopter while protesters rallied nearby.
Last week, Lukashenko warned the council created to negotiate a transition of power that it could face criminal accusations for creating what he described as a parallel government.
Prosecutors then opened a criminal inquiry into the council members on charges of undermining national security, claims rejected by the council’s members.
Dylevsky played a leading role in organizing the strike at the Minsk Tractor Plant, part of a series of labor actions that engulfed the nation’s top industrial plants last week in a major challenge to Lukashenko.
Kovalkova is a top associate of the main opposition challenger in the vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who moved to Lithuania after the vote under official pressure.
The detention of opposition activists follows Sunday’s demonstration in Minsk that drew an estimated 200,000 people pushing for Lukashenko to step down following the Aug. 9 election, which the opposition saw as rigged.
The previous Sunday saw a similar number of demonstrators, the largest the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million people ever saw.
Video on Sunday showed Lukashenko getting off his helicopter with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.
Initially, the weapon had no ammunition clip, but later the Belarusian leader, who cultivates an aura of machismo, attached it in a show of aggression.
He commented to his aides that the protesters “ran away like threats” and then thanked riot police who encircled the residence for safeguarding it.
“We will deal with them,” he said about the demonstrators.
Meanwhile, German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, whose country currently holds the EU’s presidency, said during a visit to Ukraine yesterday that “the extremely critical situation in Belarus can only be solved through an inclusive dialogue locally.”
Maas urged Lukashenko to “recognize the reality on the streets of his country, but also the reality in the heads of the people in this country.”
He said that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe would be the right format to “initiate this dialogue.”
German officials are calling on Russia to use what influence it has with Lukashenko “to make clear to him that he can no longer get past this dialogue,” he said.
In related news, Tikhanovskaya told the Polish Gazeta Wyborcza daily that she hopes a dialogue with the authorities will start soon.
“The aim of the council is to run a dialogue with the current authorities. I hope that dialogue will take place soon. However, the first condition is the release of political prisoners,” Tikhanovskaya said in an interview published yesterday.
She said that she would not run again if a new election were held, but expected her husband might.
Additional reporting by Reuters
