World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Volcano spews ash clouds

A rumbling volcano in the country’s west yesterday unleashed an avalanche of scorching clouds down its slopes. Authorities are closely monitoring Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra after sensors picked up increasing activity in past weeks. The volcano in North Sumatra Province was shooting smoke and ash more than 1,000m into the air, and hot ash clouds traveled 1km southeast, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said. People were advised to stay 5km from the crater’s mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava, the agency said.

VENEZUELA

Maduro talks missiles

President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday said that it would be a “good idea” to look into buying missiles from Iran, a day after Colombia said that Caracas was considering such a plan amid growing ties with Tehran. “It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro said during a televised broadcast with cabinet members, instructing Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino to follow up and jokingly telling his cabinet to keep the plan a secret. “Padrino, what a good idea, to speak with Iran to see what short, medium and long-range missiles they have, and if it is possible, given the great relations we have with Iran,” Maduro said.

PERU

Partygoers crushed to death

At least 13 people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a Lima nightclub raided by police because it was open in contravention of restrictions imposed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. At least six were injured, including three police officers, as about 120 people tried to escape the Thomas Restobar club on Saturday night as police arrived to break up a party on its second floor, national police and government officials said. Neighbors had alerted police about the raucous event at the club in the Los Olivos district of the capital. A Ministry of the Interior statement said the revelers tried to squeeze en masse through the only entrance door and became trapped between the door and a staircase leading to the street. Police detained at least 23 partygoers, the ministry said.

UNITED STATES

Guitarist Jack Sherman dies

Jack Sherman, a guitarist who played on the first album by the Red Hot Chili Peppers (RCHP) and cowrote several of the Grammy-winning group’s early songs, has died at the age of 64, the group announced on Saturday. They listed no cause of death. “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,” the Chili Peppers wrote on Twitter. “Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.” Sherman also played on albums by Bob Dylan and funk star George Clinton, according to the Guitarworld Web site.

UNITED STATES

Trump told to pay Daniels

A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay US$44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay for her legal battle over her effort to cancel a hush money deal brokered to keep her quiet about their sexual relationship a decade ago. The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a part of that deal, the losing party would pay the lawyers’ fees.