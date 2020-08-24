INDONESIA
Volcano spews ash clouds
A rumbling volcano in the country’s west yesterday unleashed an avalanche of scorching clouds down its slopes. Authorities are closely monitoring Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra after sensors picked up increasing activity in past weeks. The volcano in North Sumatra Province was shooting smoke and ash more than 1,000m into the air, and hot ash clouds traveled 1km southeast, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said. People were advised to stay 5km from the crater’s mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava, the agency said.
VENEZUELA
Maduro talks missiles
President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday said that it would be a “good idea” to look into buying missiles from Iran, a day after Colombia said that Caracas was considering such a plan amid growing ties with Tehran. “It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro said during a televised broadcast with cabinet members, instructing Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino to follow up and jokingly telling his cabinet to keep the plan a secret. “Padrino, what a good idea, to speak with Iran to see what short, medium and long-range missiles they have, and if it is possible, given the great relations we have with Iran,” Maduro said.
PERU
Partygoers crushed to death
At least 13 people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a Lima nightclub raided by police because it was open in contravention of restrictions imposed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. At least six were injured, including three police officers, as about 120 people tried to escape the Thomas Restobar club on Saturday night as police arrived to break up a party on its second floor, national police and government officials said. Neighbors had alerted police about the raucous event at the club in the Los Olivos district of the capital. A Ministry of the Interior statement said the revelers tried to squeeze en masse through the only entrance door and became trapped between the door and a staircase leading to the street. Police detained at least 23 partygoers, the ministry said.
UNITED STATES
Guitarist Jack Sherman dies
Jack Sherman, a guitarist who played on the first album by the Red Hot Chili Peppers (RCHP) and cowrote several of the Grammy-winning group’s early songs, has died at the age of 64, the group announced on Saturday. They listed no cause of death. “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,” the Chili Peppers wrote on Twitter. “Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.” Sherman also played on albums by Bob Dylan and funk star George Clinton, according to the Guitarworld Web site.
UNITED STATES
Trump told to pay Daniels
A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay US$44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay for her legal battle over her effort to cancel a hush money deal brokered to keep her quiet about their sexual relationship a decade ago. The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a part of that deal, the losing party would pay the lawyers’ fees.
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global
A former professor at China’s elite Central Party School has issued an unprecedented rebuke of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), accusing him of “killing a country” and claiming that many more want out of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Cai Xia (蔡霞), a prominent professor who taught at the school for top officials, was expelled from the party on Monday after an audio recording of remarks she made that were critical of Xi was leaked online in June. The school said in a notice that Cai, a professor at the party school since 1992, had made comments that “damaged the country’s
CHURCH CLUSTER: The leader of Sarang Jeil Church has been organizing anti-government rallies, raising fears that COVID-19 has also been spreading at his protests South Korea yesterday warned of a looming COVID-19 crisis as new outbreaks flared, including one linked to a Protestant church where more than 300 members of the congregation have been infected, but hundreds more are reluctant to get tested. The outbreak linked to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul is the country’s biggest in nearly six months, and led to a tightening of social distancing rules on Sunday. About 3,400 members of the congregation had been asked to quarantine, South Korean authorities said, as they accused the group’s firebrand conservative leader Jun Kwang-hun — who has reportedly tested positive — of obstruction. The