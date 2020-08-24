French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday vowed that everything would be done to find out who defaced a memorial for one of the worst single massacres in France by the Nazis during World War II.
French politicians from across the spectrum denounced the desecration of the main entrance sign for the memorial at Oradour-sur-Glane in central France, where 642 people were slaughtered on June 10, 1944, by a German SS division.
The word “martyr” was crossed out on the sign with white paint.
Photo: AFP
A blue cover was placed over the sign by the authorities on Saturday, but images on social media indicated that the French word for “liar” had been added to its text along with other slogans claiming to deny the massacre had taken place.
The inscriptions were discovered on Friday morning when the memorial center opened, said Fabrice Escure, its president.
“It is a complete outrage,” Escure said, adding that a legal complaint had been filed and security camera footage might provide evidence.
On June 10, 1944, Nazi forces sealed off the village after reports that a senior SS commander had been captured by the French Resistance.
Nazis grouped together all the men of the village in barns and shot them, and then forced the women and children into a church which was set on fire.
After the war, then-resistance leader Charles de Gaulle, who later became president, ordered that the village not be rebuilt, but left in ruins as a reminder. A new village was built nearby.
The memorial center, now visited by 300,000 people every year, was later constructed to assist visitors.
“Everything will be done to ensure that the authors of this are brought to justice,” Macron said in a statement, adding that he condemned in the most vehement terms this “unspeakable” act.
“To violate this place of reflection is also to violate the memory of our martyrs,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said.
The incident comes amid growing concern in France over remembering World War II, after repeated attacks on Jewish cemeteries.
“What shocks me is that we do not realize that children and women lost their lives in excruciating pain,” said Robert Hebras, 95, the last man still alive among half a dozen men from the village who survived the massacre.
“What I fear is that everyone will now talk about Oradour for 48 hours and then that we stop and then we will forget,” Hebras said.
