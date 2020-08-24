The emboldened opposition called for massive demonstrations yesterday to pressure Belarus’ authoritarian leader into resigning after more than two weeks of historic protests against his disputed re-election.
Europe’s longest serving leader, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, dispatched his notorious riot police to disperse spontaneous rallies that erupted after he claimed a sixth presidential term in Aug. 9 elections that Western leaders have said were rigged.
Solidarity rallies were also scheduled in Lithuania, where demonstrators planned to form a human chain from Vilnius to the border with Belarus, 31 years after residents of the Baltic states joined hands and linked their capital cities in a mass protest against Soviet rule.
Photo: AP
The EU has rejected the results of the presidential elections and promised to sanction Belarusians responsible for ballot fraud and a police crackdown that saw nearly 7,000 arrested and sparked gruesome allegations of torture and abuse in police custody.
Lukashenko has brushed aside the unprecedented calls to stand down, dismissed the possibility of holding a new vote and instructed his security services to quell unrest and secure the borders.
His judiciary opened a criminal investigation into the opposition’s Coordination Council that seeks new elections and the peaceful transition of power, after he said opponents wanted to “seize power.”
The former collective farm boss on Saturday ordered his army into full combat readiness during an army inspection near the border with the EU and warned about NATO troop “stirrings” in Europe.
“The Fatherland is now in danger. We cannot joke,” Lukashenko said.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in turn said Lukashenko was trying to “divert attention” from unrest at home and NATO dismissed the claims as baseless.
The unlikely leader of Belarus’ opposition, 37-year-old Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, fled to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, fearing reprisals for claiming victory in the elections and mounting the greatest challenge to Lukashenko over his 26-year rule.
In an interview, she urged protesters to continue to exert pressure on the authorities, saying it was “important to continue to be united in the struggle for the rights.”
The authorities have to understand “we are not a protest movement ... we are a majority and we will not step away. We are not afraid of them any more,” Tikhanovskaya said.
Opponents of Europe’s longest serving leader have organized strikes and the largest protests in the ex-Soviet country’s recent history rejecting his re-election and demanding that he stand down, with more than 100,000 people turning out in Minsk alone last weekend.
Yet fewer workers at state-run factories — usually a bastion of support for Lukashenko — have continued to strike, with activists citing pressure from the authorities.
The 65-year-old president has threatened to shutter production lines where workers have put down their tools, beginning today.
Staff at state-run media outlets have also staged walkouts and Lukashenko admitted last week that journalists from Russia had been flown in to replace them.
Russia has warned European leaders against interfering in Belarus and the Kremlin has said it would intervene in the post-election unrest if necessary.
The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said that US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun would visit Lithuania and Russia this week for talks on the election fallout.
Lukashenko’s military inspection this weekend came ahead of large-scale military exercises planned in the Grodno region on the border with the EU between Friday and Monday next week.
