A German university on Saturday launched a series of pop concerts under coronavirus conditions, hoping the mass experiment with 2,000 people can determine whether large events can safely resume.
Tim Bendzko, a well-known singer in Germany, agreed to give three separate performances over the course of the day in eastern city of Leipzig, allowing researchers from nearby Halle University to try out different configurations for the gigs.
Only young, healthy volunteers were allowed to attend in a bid to limit infection risks.
As the audience arrives at the Leipzig Arena concert hall, they submit to a temperature check.
All the participants have to wear masks meeting the high-protection FFP2 standard (minimum of 94 percent filtration percentage and maximum 8 percent leakage to the inside), as well as an electronic device allowing tracking of their movements within the space.
Using fluorescent disinfectants, the researchers will also be able to see which surfaces concert goers most often touch with their hands.
The scientists even track the trajectories of tiny aerosol particles breathed out by attendees, believed by experts to play a role in infections.
The ultimate aim of the experiments is to find out whether concerts and other large events could be allowed to resume while avoiding contamination risks.
Local media quoted organizers as saying they expected 4,000 participants, but later reported that only 2,000 had taken part.
Data collected on Saturday will flow into a mathematical model to help judge risks of the virus spreading in a large concert venue, with results expected in the autumn.
With most concert organizers and workers in the entertainment and cultural sector jobless in recent months, hopes for the final report are high, but for now, large gatherings remain forbidden in Germany until at least November.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently warned that she sees no room to slacken infection control restrictions, given a recent rise in new coronavirus cases.
The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 782 to 232,864, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed yesterday, while the reported death toll rose by two to 9,269.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global
A former professor at China’s elite Central Party School has issued an unprecedented rebuke of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), accusing him of “killing a country” and claiming that many more want out of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Cai Xia (蔡霞), a prominent professor who taught at the school for top officials, was expelled from the party on Monday after an audio recording of remarks she made that were critical of Xi was leaked online in June. The school said in a notice that Cai, a professor at the party school since 1992, had made comments that “damaged the country’s
CHURCH CLUSTER: The leader of Sarang Jeil Church has been organizing anti-government rallies, raising fears that COVID-19 has also been spreading at his protests South Korea yesterday warned of a looming COVID-19 crisis as new outbreaks flared, including one linked to a Protestant church where more than 300 members of the congregation have been infected, but hundreds more are reluctant to get tested. The outbreak linked to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul is the country’s biggest in nearly six months, and led to a tightening of social distancing rules on Sunday. About 3,400 members of the congregation had been asked to quarantine, South Korean authorities said, as they accused the group’s firebrand conservative leader Jun Kwang-hun — who has reportedly tested positive — of obstruction. The