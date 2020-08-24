Grim milestone in India — 3m cases

SOUTH KOREA: The government has warned that the strongest social-distancing rules could be imposed if the rate of new infections does not slow down soon

India has passed 3 million COVID-19 cases, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marches through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier, but older populations of the south.

The milestone came yesterday, as Mexico passed 60,000 deaths and South Korea reported its highest daily COVID-19 tally since early March, with outbreaks continuing to spread from a Seoul church and from political demonstrations its members had attended.

India has the third-highest number of infections in the world, after the US and Brazil, but with the rate of infection growing in recent weeks, experts fear India could soon surpass those countries.

A health worker arranges rapid coronavirus test kits in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. Photo: AP

For 18 consecutive days, India has reported the most new cases in the world; by yesterday, its death toll had reached 56,706.

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the key to fighting COVID-19 was shaping the country’s recovery rate, which it mapped out in a tweet.

Last week India carried out 1 million tests on a single day for the first time.

South Koreans maintain social distancing as they take part in a service at the Chogyesa temple in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AP

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday reported 397 new infections as of Saturday night, up from the previous day’s 332 and marking more than a week of daily three-digit rises.

Three-quarters of the new cases were in the capital, Seoul, and surrounding areas, and one-quarter in provincial areas.

Yonhap reported that it was the first time in recent weeks that 100 cases had been reported outside of Seoul.

The new figure, the highest since early March, coincided with new social distancing measures outside the capital, Seoul.

The second-tier measures ban in-person church meetings and nightclubs, buffets and cybercafes are all closed. Face masks were made mandatory in Seoul’s public areas from midnight last night.

Health officials say they might eventually deploy the toughest stage-three social-distancing rules, where schools and business are urged to close, if the rate of increase in new infections does not slow soon.

“We’re on the brink of a nationwide pandemic as the number of new cases are increasing in all 17 regions across the country,” Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director General Jung Eun-kyeong said at a briefing yesterday. “Please stay home as much as possible, unless you absolutely need to [be out] for necessities, or for work and visits to doctors.”

Mexico’s death toll has passed 60,000 and its infections rose past 550,000.

Mexico is now the third-worst country for fatalities, behind only Brazil (114,000) and the US (176,000). However Mexico is only seventh in terms of infections.

Despite the figures, the government declared last week that the coronavirus scourge was in “sustained decline” in Mexico.

The country on Saturday recorded 644 deaths, the second-lowest figure this month.

The worst-hit Latin American country, Brazil, on Saturday recorded 50,032 new cases of coronavirus. The country has so far seen more than 3.5 million cases of the virus.

In the Australian state of Victoria, which has been battling a major outbreak, a further 208 new cases were reported as the national death toll passed 500.

The state’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton, said the trajectory of the outbreak was decreasing.

“We are not going to see three-hundreds or four-hundreds again — not under my watch,” he said.

Seventeen deaths were also reported, including 11 in age care facilities.

Victoria is now halfway through a six-week period of hard lockdowns.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said if the state was to open up early, the freedom enjoyed by people would be short-lived and a third wave would be inevitable.

“There’s going to be a massive job of repair but we are up to that,” Andrews said.

In New Zealand, which until two weeks ago had gone 100 days without a locally transmitted case, the Ministry of Health reported just one new infection in the community. The case was a household contact of someone already identified in the Auckland cluster.

There are now 151 people linked to the city’s cluster who have been moved into managed quarantine facilities, including 82 positive cases.

The US remains the worst-hit nation in the world, with nearly 5.7 million infections and deaths approaching 180,000. Deaths worldwide have passed 804,000, as cases rose to more than 23 million, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.

Additional reporting by Reuters and AFP