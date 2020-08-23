World News Quick Take

HONG KONG

Free COVID-19 tests offered

Hong Kong is to offer free and voluntary COVID-19 tests to residents from Sept. 1, as it grapples with its worst outbreak of the virus since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said on Friday. “For the good of yourself and others, and for safeguarding public health, please take part in the scheme,” Lam said. The testing is aimed at identifying infected people who have exhibited no symptoms, she said. A new surge in infections that started in July has more than tripled the number of cases in the territory to 4,632. Lam said the testing was possible because of support from Beijing, which is providing resources such as laboratory staff.

ISRAEL

Exchange of fire with Gaza

Militants in Gaza fired a projectile at Israel late on Friday, the Israeli army said, as the exchanges of fire between the Palestinian enclave and the Jewish state continued with no end in sight. The projectile, which set off air raid sirens in southern Israel, was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, the army said. Earlier on Friday, Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, as Palestinians fired rockets and launched fire bombs across the border. Parts of southern Israel were partially cordoned off by the security forces. Israeli planes launched raids against Gaza shortly after midnight on Thursday and then again later on Friday morning.

AUSTRALIA

Fewer COVID-19 infections

Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths within 24 hours, Australian authorities said yesterday, while new infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the second consecutive day. Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80 percent of the country’s COVID-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections, Australia has largely avoided the high casualty numbers of many nations, with just under 24,500 infections and 472 deaths. The state, home to about one in four Australians, had reported 182 new infections. That followed 179 new cases and nine deaths on Friday, down from over 700 daily cases two weeks ago.

IRAQ

Protests over killed activists

Protesters torched provincial parliament offices in Basra, in Iraq’s oil-rich south on Friday following days of government inaction after two activists were assassinated. Demonstrators burned the outer gate of the entrance to the parliament building, which also holds the local offices of Iraq’s central parliament in Baghdad. Protesters demanded the resignation of Basra Governor Asad al-Eidani. At least eight security personnel were injured in the clashes, a spokesman for the semi-official Independent High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq said.

JAPAN

Ninja museum robbed

A museum devoted to the craft of the ninja — the covert agents of feudal Japan — has been left red-faced after thieves broke in and made off with a heavy safe containing more than ￥1 million (US$9,451) in cash. Staff at the Iga-ryu Ninja Museum in central Japan’s Mie Prefecture called police after the building’s alarm went off in the early hours of Monday morning. The thieves are thought to have forced open the door to the museum’s office with a crowbar, removed the safe and quickly exited the building — a lesson in stealth and speed that any ninja would recognize, the Yomiuri Shimbun wrote.

UNITED STATES

Serial killer sentenced

A former policeman, dubbed the “Golden State Killer,” was on Friday sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as he finally apologized to his victims for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorized California. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr — who had already confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty — sat impassively in the Sacramento courtroom as his crimes were listed. “The survivors have spoken clearly. The defendant deserves no mercy,” Judge Michael Bowman said to thunderous applause from victims and their families. DeAngelo, 74, was ordered to serve 11 consecutive life terms without parole for 13 first-degree murders.

GERMANY

Navalny arrives in Berlin

A plane carrying Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, touched down early yesterday at Berlin’s Tegel airport, where he is in stable condition, said Cinema for Peace, which chartered the flight. Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe that tea he drank was laced with poison — and that the Kremlin is behind his illness and the delay in transferring him to a top German hospital.

UNITED STATES

FBI investigates bomb threat

At least two federal buildings in Portland were closed and the FBI was investigating after a car bomb threat was made, officials said on Friday. The threat, which was received on Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, two law enforcement officials said. A number of federal offices in the area were closed because of the threat, the officials said. Investigators were trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement.

MEXICO

Two storms to hit Gulf

Rare twin storms formed over the Caribbean, packing powerful winds and heavy rain as they head toward the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Marco has top winds of 65kph and was forecast to cross the Yucatan Peninsula late yesterday, the US National Hurricane Center said. Tropical Storm Laura has top winds of 72kph and is expected to move west across much of the Greater Antilles this weekend, it said. Laura has prompted warnings from the Caribbean to Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, while Mexico issued tropical storm watches along the Yucatan coastline, including the resort city of Cancun. Both systems are likely to reach the Gulf early next week as Category 1 hurricanes, threatening people and oil and natural gas production.

VENEZUELA

VTV slams YouTube

The president of the state-owned VTV on Friday accused YouTube of an “act of censorship” after the Google-owned video platform on Thursday suspended the broadcaster’s account. “These are the politics of silencing that the self-proclaimed free world enacts against countries it finds troubling,” VTV president Freddy Nanez said. “Unfortunately we have been the victim of an act of censorship by YouTube.” VTV is used as a channel of communication by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, under whom more than 100 media outlets have been shut, the non-governmental organization Public Space said.