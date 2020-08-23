Priest Moises Rutilio Moran did not sit twiddling his thumbs when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and his church emptied — like many Salvadorans, he got creative helping combat the country’s COVID-induced lack of food.
Determined that his church in the city of Santa Ana “shouldn’t be a burden on the community,” Moran and his staff dug a pond and started selling affordable fish to the local community.
About 50km east in El Chaparral, a village of 107 families, children began rolling up their sleeves, cultivating a vegetable garden that is providing food for the community.
Photo: AFP
The pandemic and its economic woes have sent the price of fruit and vegetables soaring, and left Salvadorans scheming plans to feed themselves.
“I know how to preach, teach the catechism, manage groups, but launching a tilapias project, never,” the 41-year-old priest said.
After churches were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Moran started collecting groceries to help 1,700 families, “not just poor people with houses made of [metal] sheets,” but also lawyers and engineers who lost their jobs.
However, he soon realized he no longer had the means to pay for the electricity, water, telephone and Internet at his church, Our Lady of Rosario.
Thus his project was born: Provide cheap fish to the community whose payments would keep the church running “in a reciprocal manner.”
On a makeshift table next to the pond, 65-year-old church caretaker Roberto Rivas is in charge of gutting the fish.
While the work is rewarding, Rivas said he hopes the church “opens soon, because in these worrying times the faithful need us to accompany them.”
After five months of closure, churches are tentatively hoping to reopen their doors on Sunday next week.
While many parish priests laid off their employees due to a lack of resources, Moran’s new enterprise means he has actually hired new staff.
William Hernandez, 42, was left unemployed after the pharmacy he worked in for 16 years closed due to the crisis.
Now he wields a net and catches fish “chosen by the customer,” while Omar Blanco, 29, serves as one of two workers making deliveries by motorcycle.
“It’s an excellent initiative, discovering sources of work in the midst of a difficult situation in which we have to reinvent methods [of generating income] for the church,” priest Oscar Lagos said, as he arrived with a cooler to buy some fish.
In the village of El Chaparral radishes, peppers, cabbages, tomatoes, spinach, blackberries and watermelons grown by the children are a welcome boost.
“It’s an initiative in our El Chaparral community aimed at getting children and young people involved,” said Victorina Alvarenga, a 32-year-old mother who joined her nine-year-old daughter Sheyla in the garden.
The vegetable patch is divided into plots named after the child in charge. One part of the garden is dedicated to providing food for the elderly.
“We’re teaching children the value of solidarity so that when they’re adults, they’ll be good people,” Alvarenga said.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global