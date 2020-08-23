More than a dozen journalists with the US government’s premier international broadcaster might soon be forced to leave the US as their visas expire with no action from the agency’s new leadership.
Sixteen Voice of America (VOA) journalists would have to return to their native countries in the coming weeks unless the government agrees to either renew their visas or extend grace periods for them to depart, US congressional aides said.
Several of the journalists, from China and Indonesia notably, could face difficulties at home because of their work for VOA, the aides said.
US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel on Friday said that the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA and its sister outlets, had ignored congressional requests for an explanation as to why the usually routine visa renewals had not been processed.
He said that not even the affected journalists had been given details of their status.
There are about 80 foreign VOA employees in the US, but the documents of the 16 are among the first to come up for renewal, said congressional aides who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Engel also appealed to the departments of state and homeland security to extend grace periods for those journalists whose visas have already expired so they are not forced to leave without having the time to make adequate arrangements.
“It’s unconscionable that a US government agency would create such fear and uncertainty for people whom we asked to do a job,” Engel said in a statement. “Congress’ attempts to seek answers from USAGM on this matter have been met with silence. It’s clear that the agency is just trying to run out the clock until these journalists are forced to leave.”
Engel blamed USAGM’s new chief, conservative filmmaker Michael Pack, for the situation.
Pack, an associate of US President Donald Trump’s former political strategist Steve Bannon, has come under fire from Democrats and Republicans for major changes he has made to the agency since he took over in June, following a contentious confirmation process in the US Senate.
“Michael Pack’s failure to seek visa extensions for these journalists means that they must leave the country, some of them going home to nations where governments regularly silence and harass journalists,” Engel said.
Among Pack’s other changes have been purges of various USAGM outlets’ management, including officials supported by Republicans, the wholesale replacement of their boards and the suspension of funding for some projects.
The firings have prompted at least one lawsuit, which remains in litigation.
The moves have increased fears, particularly among Democrats, that Pack intends to turn the agency into a Trump propaganda machine at odds with its congressionally mandated mission to broadcast impartial news around the world.
