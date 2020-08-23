The No. 2 US diplomat is to visit Russia and Lithuania for talks on Belarus, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as Washington seeks a peaceful resolution to that country’s election crisis that averts Russian intervention.
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s planned mission signals a greater US role in trying to settle the strife that erupted when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brutally cracked down on peaceful protesters rejecting his claim of a landslide election win on Aug. 9.
Asked about Biegun’s planned trip, a State Department spokesman said that “there is no travel to announce at this time.”
Photo: AP
One source, a former senior US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Biegun was expected to leave in the coming days for Moscow and the Lithuanian capital’s Vilnius, where Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya took refuge after Lukashenko launched his crackdown.
The US and EU have condemned the election as marred by irregularities. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday urged Lukashenko to accept international help in opening talks with the opposition and implicitly warned Russia, Belarus’ massive neighbor, not to intervene.
Lukashenko has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for help salvaging his 26-year rule. Belarus is bound to Russia by a mutual defense treaty and deep economic, political and cultural ties.
Putin has offered assistance, if required. Moscow on Wednesday said it saw no need to help for now, but has warned against outside involvement in Belarus and said the crisis should be settled internally.
The second source said he did not know Biegun’s planned message, but thought he would aim to prevent further violence in Belarus or Russian intervention.
“I would guess the administration is trying to dissuade Moscow from either intervening on its own or using its influence with Lukashenko to encourage him to have a [more] violent crackdown,” the source said, also on condition of anonymity.
EU member Lithuania, which has sought backing from Washington, has been an outspoken critic of Lukashenko’s crackdown on the demonstrations by tens of thousands of Belarusians in which his security forces have beaten, teargassed and arrested thousands of people, many of whom say they were tortured.
Experts say Washington seeks a larger role in a search for a negotiated resolution to the crisis.
The turmoil disrupted a US effort to exploit tensions between Putin and Lukashenko, with Pompeo visiting Minsk in February for talks on normalizing diplomatic relations.
Protesters are not demanding closer ties with the West, experts have said, but a redo of the vote and respect for human rights, which Washington has a strong interest in promoting.
Moreover, the crisis gives Washington an issue on which to unite with European allies amid serious tensions over the Iran nuclear deal and US President Donald Trump’s expressions of disdain for the trans-Atlantic alliance, they said.
“From the US perspective, there’s a whole host of issues both in terms of human rights and democracy, but there’s also a security component,” said Jonathan Katz, a former US official and expert on Eastern Europe with the German Marshall Fund, a think tank. “Belarus borders the Baltic allies and Poland.”
Washington also wants to avoid giving Putin an excuse to intervene militarily in Belarus, as he did in 2014 in Ukraine, when Russian forces seized Crimea and backed separatists in the country’s east after the ouster of a pro-Moscow government, he said.
“There are concerns about the potential for Moscow to act militarily,” Katz said. “You can’t dismiss it even if you think the likelihood is not there.”
