South Korea, China reaffirm plans for leaders’ summit

AP, SEOUL





Senior South Korean and Chinese officials yesterday reaffirmed plans to arrange a summit between their leaders “at an early date” once COVID-19 concerns subside, the South Korean presidential office said.

At a meeting in the South Korean city of Busan, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) and South Korean National Security Office Director Suh Hoon also discussed the international standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said in a statement.

The government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been eager to improve bilateral relations, which have been strained since South Korea deployed a US anti-missile system on its soil in 2017 over Chinese objections.

Moon had hoped to host Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Seoul in spring, but the spread of COVID-19 prevented the visit.

Yang promised “constant communication and cooperation” with South Korea while supporting efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, the Blue House said, without provide further details.

Moon’s government is eager to resume engagement with North Korea, which has virtually cut off all inter-Korean cooperation amid nuclear negotiations with US President Donald Trump that have stalled over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief for nuclear disarmament.

China, North Korea’s major ally, had endorsed the easing of US-led sanctions and pressure to induce denuclearization steps from the North.