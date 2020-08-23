Japanese group offers show with coffins and chainsaws for COVID-19 stress relief

Reuters, TOKYO





Finding the COVID-19 pandemic scary? A Japanese group is trying to take people’s minds off the disease — by putting them in coffins surrounded by chainsaw-wielding zombies.

This weekend, Tokyo residents can lie in a 2-meter-long windowless box, listening to a horror story, watching actors perform, all while getting poked with fake hands and squirted on with water.

“The pandemic is stressful, and we hope people can get a bit of relief by having a good scream,” said Kenta Iwana, coordinator of production company Kowagarasetai — which means “scare squad” — that is putting on the 15-minute shows.

An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a show in Tokyo on Aug. 5 Photo: Reuters

As the nation experiences a COVID-19 upswing — with 1,034 new infections on Friday — Iwana, 25, is scrambling to find work for his actors, who normally perform at events or venues such as theme parks.

Last month, Kowagarasetai offered drive-in horror shows.

“Lots of events have been canceled because of the coronavirus, and I was looking for a way to get rid of my stress,” Kazushiro Hashiguchi, 36, said after lying through the ￥800 (US$7.60) show.

“I feel relaxed now,” he added.

Customers for the shows, held in a rest lounge usually used by passengers arriving in the Japanese capital on overnight bus trips, include shopping mall owners and operators of other venues who Iwana hopes would host his mobile shows after the pandemic.

“We needed to have something that we could take anywhere, and coffins are easy to move around. All you need to do is put them in a dark room,” Iwana said. “It’s good business for us and satisfying for our customers.”