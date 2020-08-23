The Gazans speaking Hebrew 15 years after

LOOKING BACK: Long after the end of Israeli occupation, some people in the territory still use the language in their every day lives — without any nostalgia

AFP, KHAN YUNIS, Palestinian Territories





When Abdel Rahman al-Najjar works among the plants in his Gaza City nursery, Hebrew words still slip from his lips, a legacy of Israel’s long presence in the Gaza Strip which ended 15 years ago.

“Taazov!” — Leave it alone! — he suddenly snaps at a visitor holding flowers at his business in the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, before he takes a break from working under the hot August sun.

“Some words from everyday life, names of pesticides and plants are still there in Hebrew,” said al-Najjar, a father of nine.

On Aug. 22, 2005, the Israeli army completed its evacuation of the 21 Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip, before leaving the Palestinian territory.

Two years later, it would be under the control of Hamas militants, leading Israel to impose a blockade on the narrow strip of land populated by 2 million people.

Without Israelis in Gaza, and with little chance of leaving the fenced and closely guarded enclave to work in Israel, some Gazans have maintained their knowledge of Hebrew.

Al-Najjar learned the language when he worked at a nursery in Israel. He later worked in Gaza’s Jewish settlement of Neve Dekalim.

“I worked in a flower nursery in that settlement, but the [Israeli] army destroyed everything before leaving,” he said.

He expresses no nostalgia for the times before the evacuation. The settlements were like fortified islands, sometimes surrounded by high walls of concrete and barbed wire, and protected by military posts, he said, adding that like thousands of other farmers and workers, he was subject to strict military controls in order to enter Neve Dekalim.

After the Israeli pull-out, Hamas and the Qatari government, which provides financial aid to the Gaza Strip, set up projects to cultivate the land. Al-Najjar’s view takes in an olive grove, orange trees and palm trees — a scene that could almost make a visitor forget the conflict and bloodshed this territory has seen.

Ismail al-Astal, a farmer in his mid-40s, did farm work in some of the settlements, where between 7,000 and 8,000 Israelis lived until their eviction.

He fondly remembers their depar-ture, which took place on a night when he was at home in bed.

“My brother came to wake me up and said to me: ‘Praise be to God, the last tank is leaving.’ I cried for joy,” he said.

“We were like prisoners... and all at once, life came back,” said al-Astal, who received a plot of 1.5 hectares for himself and his seven brothers.

For the past two weeks, the Israeli air force has bombed the territory almost every night, in retaliation for incendiary balloons and rockets launched from Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

Al-Astal later passed his knowledge of Hebrew to his son, Mohammed.

“I love learning Hebrew. Sometimes I hear my father speak Hebrew with relatives or friends,” the younger al-Astal says.

“I took lessons at a language school in Khan Yunis, but it was really difficult,” he said, referring to a nearby city.

“Who are you going to talk to? Israelis are not allowed to go to Gaza,” he said.

In the wake of a fragile truce last year between Hamas and Israel, some Gazans were allowed across the border to work, for example in construction.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that.

Fifteen years after the withdrawal, “Israel controls everything, the crossings, poverty, misery and unemployment,” Mohammed al-Astal said.

The unemployment rate exceeds 50 percent in Gaza, is at more than 60 percent among young people.

Al-Najjar, who works in the nursery, said he labors hard for wages ranging from 20 to 80 shekels (US$6 to US$23) per day.

That, he said, is a fraction of the pay on the other side of the thick concrete and wire that mark the border with Israel.

“I hope that I will be able to return to work in Israel and that my unemployed children will find work,” said al-Najjar, whose family used to live in the village of Salamah, near Tel Aviv.