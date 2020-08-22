INDONESIA
Quake strikes in east
A magnitude 6.9 quake yesterday struck the eastern part of the nation, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, but there was no tsunami warning issued and no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. In Kupang, far south of the quake’s epicenter in the Banda Sea, residents ran outside as buildings and streetlights swayed. “I was in the shopping Centre when the quake hit,” resident Engky Nussi said. “Many people ran outside as stuff started falling off the shelves and we were afraid something worse might happen.” The undersea tremor struck at a depth of more than 600km about 220km south of Katabu on the island of Sulawesi, the USGS said.
UNITED STATES
Five die in wildfires
Dozens of wildfires raging throughout northern California have claimed at least five lives and threaten tens of thousands of homes, authorities said on Thursday. The death of a resident in Solano County, in the northeastern San Francisco Bay Area, was reported by Sheriff Thomas Ferrara, although he did not have any additional details. In addition, three people had died in Napa County since the fires began, Cal Fire assistant deputy director Daniel Berlant said. In all, more than 30 civilians and firefighters have been injured. More than two dozen major fires were scorching California and taxing the state’s firefighting capacity, sparked by an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.
UNITED STATES
Trump strategist arrested
Steve Bannon, former top strategist for US President Donald Trump, was on Thursday arrested and charged along with three others for defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in a Mexico border wall fundraising campaign, in a blow to the Republican incumbent. The man credited with orchestrating Trump’s 2016 presidential bid denied one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and another of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to reports. He was released on US$5 million bail.
UNITED STATES
Biden accepts nomination
Joe Biden on Thursday night accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move a US in crisis past the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure. In his strongest remarks of the campaign, Biden spoke both of returning the US to its traditional leadership role in the world and of the deeply personal challenges that shaped his life. “Make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America,” he said in his 22-minute speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global