World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Quake strikes in east

A magnitude 6.9 quake yesterday struck the eastern part of the nation, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, but there was no tsunami warning issued and no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. In Kupang, far south of the quake’s epicenter in the Banda Sea, residents ran outside as buildings and streetlights swayed. “I was in the shopping Centre when the quake hit,” resident Engky Nussi said. “Many people ran outside as stuff started falling off the shelves and we were afraid something worse might happen.” The undersea tremor struck at a depth of more than 600km about 220km south of Katabu on the island of Sulawesi, the USGS said.

UNITED STATES

Five die in wildfires

Dozens of wildfires raging throughout northern California have claimed at least five lives and threaten tens of thousands of homes, authorities said on Thursday. The death of a resident in Solano County, in the northeastern San Francisco Bay Area, was reported by Sheriff Thomas Ferrara, although he did not have any additional details. In addition, three people had died in Napa County since the fires began, Cal Fire assistant deputy director Daniel Berlant said. In all, more than 30 civilians and firefighters have been injured. More than two dozen major fires were scorching California and taxing the state’s firefighting capacity, sparked by an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.

UNITED STATES

Trump strategist arrested

Steve Bannon, former top strategist for US President Donald Trump, was on Thursday arrested and charged along with three others for defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in a Mexico border wall fundraising campaign, in a blow to the Republican incumbent. The man credited with orchestrating Trump’s 2016 presidential bid denied one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and another of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to reports. He was released on US$5 million bail.

UNITED STATES

Biden accepts nomination

Joe Biden on Thursday night accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move a US in crisis past the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure. In his strongest remarks of the campaign, Biden spoke both of returning the US to its traditional leadership role in the world and of the deeply personal challenges that shaped his life. “Make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America,” he said in his 22-minute speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.