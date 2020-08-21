World News Quick Take

MALI

Junta calls for normalcy

Army colonel Assimi Goita presented himself as head of the junta that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as its spokesman sought to reassure citizens that daily life could resume as normal from yesterday. Junta members late on Wednesday met government ministry officials to map out a return to stability, a day after a coup rocked the country. The capital, Bamako, was calm for the second straight day, as people appeared to heed calls from the junta’s presumed spokesman, Colonel Emmanuel Wague, to “freely go about their business and restart activities.”

CHINA

Media defends pool party

The state-run Global Times on Wednesday defended Wuhan residents after photographs and video of thousands of people at a pool party went viral this week, saying complaints by foreigners were “sour grapes.” A newspaper headline in Australia read: “China’s big party,” and “life’s a beach in Wuhan as world pays virus price.” Social media comments said the Wuhan event was “a slap in the face to the rest of the world,” and accused people of “partying like the [virus] didn’t happen.” The Global Times said that Wuhan was “welcoming an influx of tourists, and its economy is reviving, which local residents believed should not only be seen as a sign of the city’s return to normalcy, but also a reminder to countries grappling with the virus that strict preventive measures have a payback.”

DENMARK

Tanker stuck at sea

A Maersk Tankers oil tanker has been anchored off the coast of Malta for two weeks after rescuing 27 migrants, including a child and a pregnant woman, with authorities in Malta and Tunisia denying the vessel entry, the company said in Copenhagen on Wednesday. The crew of Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants following an Aug. 4 request from Maltese officials, the company said. The migrants’ wooden dinghy that had been at sea for days sank immediately after the rescue operation, it said. “The merchant fleet is neither designed nor equipped to care for additional people, and we are quickly depleting the supplies onboard,” Maersk chief technical officer Tommy Thomassen said in an e-mail.

NORTH KOREA

Leaders to hold congress

The ruling Workers’ Party is to hold a congress in January next year to decide a new five-year plan, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported yesterday, after a party meeting highlighted serious delays in improving the economy and living standards. The meeting comes as the country deals with international sanctions, struggles to cope with damage from flooding and faces significant economic damage from strict border closures and other measures aimed at preventing a COVID-19 outbreak. Goals for improving the economy had been “seriously delayed and the people’s living standard not been improved remarkably,” KCNA quoted the plenary as saying.

INDIA

Infections reach record high

New COVID-19 infections yesterday reached a record high as the government ramped up testing to more than 900,000 a day. The 69,652 new cases pushed the country’s total past 2.8 million, of which 2 million have recovered, the Ministry of Health said. The country also recorded 977 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising total deaths to 53,866, the ministry said.