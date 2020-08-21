MALI
Junta calls for normalcy
Army colonel Assimi Goita presented himself as head of the junta that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as its spokesman sought to reassure citizens that daily life could resume as normal from yesterday. Junta members late on Wednesday met government ministry officials to map out a return to stability, a day after a coup rocked the country. The capital, Bamako, was calm for the second straight day, as people appeared to heed calls from the junta’s presumed spokesman, Colonel Emmanuel Wague, to “freely go about their business and restart activities.”
CHINA
Media defends pool party
The state-run Global Times on Wednesday defended Wuhan residents after photographs and video of thousands of people at a pool party went viral this week, saying complaints by foreigners were “sour grapes.” A newspaper headline in Australia read: “China’s big party,” and “life’s a beach in Wuhan as world pays virus price.” Social media comments said the Wuhan event was “a slap in the face to the rest of the world,” and accused people of “partying like the [virus] didn’t happen.” The Global Times said that Wuhan was “welcoming an influx of tourists, and its economy is reviving, which local residents believed should not only be seen as a sign of the city’s return to normalcy, but also a reminder to countries grappling with the virus that strict preventive measures have a payback.”
DENMARK
Tanker stuck at sea
A Maersk Tankers oil tanker has been anchored off the coast of Malta for two weeks after rescuing 27 migrants, including a child and a pregnant woman, with authorities in Malta and Tunisia denying the vessel entry, the company said in Copenhagen on Wednesday. The crew of Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants following an Aug. 4 request from Maltese officials, the company said. The migrants’ wooden dinghy that had been at sea for days sank immediately after the rescue operation, it said. “The merchant fleet is neither designed nor equipped to care for additional people, and we are quickly depleting the supplies onboard,” Maersk chief technical officer Tommy Thomassen said in an e-mail.
NORTH KOREA
Leaders to hold congress
The ruling Workers’ Party is to hold a congress in January next year to decide a new five-year plan, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported yesterday, after a party meeting highlighted serious delays in improving the economy and living standards. The meeting comes as the country deals with international sanctions, struggles to cope with damage from flooding and faces significant economic damage from strict border closures and other measures aimed at preventing a COVID-19 outbreak. Goals for improving the economy had been “seriously delayed and the people’s living standard not been improved remarkably,” KCNA quoted the plenary as saying.
INDIA
Infections reach record high
New COVID-19 infections yesterday reached a record high as the government ramped up testing to more than 900,000 a day. The 69,652 new cases pushed the country’s total past 2.8 million, of which 2 million have recovered, the Ministry of Health said. The country also recorded 977 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising total deaths to 53,866, the ministry said.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I