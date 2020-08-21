US aims to reinstate Iran sanctions

‘GREAT ACHIEVEMENT’: Tehran yesterday unveiled two missiles named after an Iranian general and an Iraqi militia leader killed in a drone strike in January

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to activate a controversial mechanism aimed at reimposing UN sanctions on Iran, escalating a row with European allies that has huge repercussions for the Iranian nuclear deal.

Pompeo was yesterday to travel to New York to notify the UN Security Council that the US is triggering the so-called “snapback” procedure, which Britain, France and Germany say it does not have the right to do.

“It’s a snapback, not uncommon,” Trump told reporters, despite that the contested measure has never been used before.

The move comes after the US last week suffered a humiliating defeat at the Security Council when it failed to muster support for a resolution to extend a conventional arms embargo on Iran.

The snapback aims to restore all international sanctions against Iran that were lifted as part of the 2015 accord with Tehran that sought to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

It also threatens to torpedo the historic Iran nuclear deal that the US, China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany signed with Tehran in 2015.

Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and introduced US sanctions on Iran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Iranian regime.

Despite pulling out of the deal, the US claims that, as a “participant” of the original agreement, it has the power to unilaterally reimpose UN sanctions on Iran.

A 2015 UN Security Council resolution ratifying the agreement negotiated by former US president Barack Obama says that participating states can unilaterally reinstall sanctions if Iran has failed to significantly comply with the accord.

The procedure is supposed to lead to the re-establishment of sanctions after 30 days, without the possibility of Russia or China wielding their vetoes.

European countries on the Security Council contest the US’ legal argument and fear that the return of sanctions would sink the nuclear deal, which they are battling to save.

“This will be [a] fully valid enforceable UN Security Council resolution. We have every expectation that it will be enforced just like every other UN Security Council resolution that is in place,” Pompeo said.

Last week, only the Dominican Republic joined the US in backing its call to extend a conventional arms embargo on Iran that expires on Oct. 18.

“Most of the council will reject the US argument that it retains the right to trigger snapback despite leaving the JCPOA. They will write off this process as a sham,” said Richard Gowan, an expert on the UN.

“The real winners in this process will be China and Russia, who will argue that they are defending the UN from US unilateralism, while the Europeans distance themselves from Washington,” added Gowan, who works at the International Crisis Group think-tank.

When asked on Wednesday if the US would target Russia and China with sanctions if they refuse to reimpose the UN measures on Iran, Pompeo told Fox News: “Absolutely.”

Separately, Iran yesterday unveiled a surface-to-surface ballistic missile that Iranian Minister of Defense Amir Hatami said had a range of 1,400km and a new cruise missile, ignoring US demands that Tehran halt its missile program.

State TV showed pictures of the missiles, which were named after Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi, both of whom were killed in January in a US strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

“Missiles and particularly cruise missiles are very important for us ... the fact that we have increased the range from 300[km] to 1,000[km] in less than two years is a great achievement,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

“Our military might and missile programs are defensive,” he added.

Additional reporting by Reuters