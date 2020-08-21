Kremlin critic hospitalized after suspected poisoning

AFP, OMSK, Russia





Russian doctors yesterday were fighting to save the life of leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny after he was rushed to intensive care in Siberia suffering from what his spokeswoman said was a suspected poisoning.

Navalny, a 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner who is among Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was in a hospital in the city of Omsk after he lost consciousness on a flight and his plane made an emergency landing.

“Doctors aren’t just doing everything possible. The doctors are really working now on saving his life,” the hospital’s deputy head doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko told journalists in Omsk.

In this file photo taken on Thursday, March 30, 2017, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, shows a V-sign for the media in court in Moscow, Russia. Photo: AP

Navalny’s spokeswoman’s Kira Yarmysh said Navalny had been placed in a coma on a ventilator and that tests were being carried out.

“Alexei has toxic poisoning,” she wrote on Twitter, describing how he had taken ill during the flight from the city of Tomsk to Moscow and had to be taken off the plane.

Kalinichenko said that no diagnosis had yet been reached and doctors were not sure “as of today that the reason for his condition is poisoning.”

Yarmysh said police and investigators had arrived and questioned a doctor, and journalists reported seeing Russian Federal Security Service agents at the hospital.

“We think that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed in his tea. That was the only thing he drank in the morning,” Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

Yarmysh told the Echo of Moscow radio station that she was “sure it was intentional poisoning.”

Vyacheslav Gimadi, who is head of the legal department of the Anti-Corruption Foundation that Navalny founded, wrote on Twitter that “Navalny was poisoned for his political position and activity.”

State news agency TASS cited a law enforcement source casting doubt on this.

“We can’t rule out that he drank or took something himself yesterday,” the source said.

The pro-Kremlin REN TV channel claimed tests showed “secondary signs of drunkenness.”

Yarmysh dismissed this as “complete rubbish.”

Political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya said that Navalny has “garnered hundreds of enemies including some hardened individuals,” pointing to his anti-corruption investigations that attract millions of views online.

The politician has previously suffered physical attacks, and a number of other Kremlin critics have been poisoned in the past.