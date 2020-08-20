World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

No health worries for Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday brushed off lingering worries about his health, saying that he went to a hospital only for a checkup. “I got a checkup a day before yesterday to make absolutely sure I’m healthy,” he told reporters. “I’m getting back to work now, and I hope to keep working hard. Thank you.” He walked off, without responding to follow-up questions about the checkup. Abe was on Monday seen sitting in a car that drove into Keio University Hospital in Tokyo, then emerging several hours later. At that time, neither he nor his office made comments.

PAKISTAN

Vaccine enters final phase

The country’s drug regulatory agency on Monday said it has approved final-phase testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19 in the nation where the novel coronavirus has caused 6,201 deaths since February. The National Institute of Health said in a statement that the approval to carry out advanced clinical trials for a potential vaccine was granted by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. It said the Phase-3 clinical trials for the vaccine candidate would be conducted at the country’s main health facilities. The vaccine was produced by CanSinoBio and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, it said.

MAURITIUS

Ship’s captain arrested

Authorities on Tuesday arrested the Indian captain of a Japanese-owned ship that grounded off the island nation’s coast, spewing tonnes of oil into pristine waters, police said. The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25 and began oozing oil more than a week later, spilling more than 1,000 tonnes into blue waters popular among honeymooners and tourists. Officials have yet to reveal why the ship, which was making its way from Singapore to Brazil, had come so close to the island, which is now reeling from ecological disaster.

CHINA

Typhoon makes landfall

Typhoon Higos yesterday made landfall on the country’s southern coast, bringing high winds and rain as it weakened to a tropical storm. The typhoon came ashore at Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, with maximum sustained winds of 126kph, the National Meteorological Center said. The winds had fallen to 108kph three hours later as the storm moved west toward the Guangxi region. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. There were power outages in the city of Meizhou, Guangdong Province, on Tuesday night after trees fell onto power lines, the electric company said.

GERMANY

Car crashes ‘extremist’ attack

A series of crashes caused by a 30-year-old Iraqi man on a Berlin highway was an extremist attack, prosecutors told the German Press Agency (DPA) yesterday. “According to the current state of our investigation this was an Islamist-motivated attack,” the office said. It did not reveal the man’s identity, as is customary in the country. The suspect is being investigated for attempted murder. Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles, including a motorcycle, along a stretch of highway on Tuesday evening. There were also indications that the man was suffering from psychological problems, DPA reported.