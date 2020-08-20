JAPAN
No health worries for Abe
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday brushed off lingering worries about his health, saying that he went to a hospital only for a checkup. “I got a checkup a day before yesterday to make absolutely sure I’m healthy,” he told reporters. “I’m getting back to work now, and I hope to keep working hard. Thank you.” He walked off, without responding to follow-up questions about the checkup. Abe was on Monday seen sitting in a car that drove into Keio University Hospital in Tokyo, then emerging several hours later. At that time, neither he nor his office made comments.
PAKISTAN
Vaccine enters final phase
The country’s drug regulatory agency on Monday said it has approved final-phase testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19 in the nation where the novel coronavirus has caused 6,201 deaths since February. The National Institute of Health said in a statement that the approval to carry out advanced clinical trials for a potential vaccine was granted by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. It said the Phase-3 clinical trials for the vaccine candidate would be conducted at the country’s main health facilities. The vaccine was produced by CanSinoBio and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, it said.
MAURITIUS
Ship’s captain arrested
Authorities on Tuesday arrested the Indian captain of a Japanese-owned ship that grounded off the island nation’s coast, spewing tonnes of oil into pristine waters, police said. The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25 and began oozing oil more than a week later, spilling more than 1,000 tonnes into blue waters popular among honeymooners and tourists. Officials have yet to reveal why the ship, which was making its way from Singapore to Brazil, had come so close to the island, which is now reeling from ecological disaster.
CHINA
Typhoon makes landfall
Typhoon Higos yesterday made landfall on the country’s southern coast, bringing high winds and rain as it weakened to a tropical storm. The typhoon came ashore at Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, with maximum sustained winds of 126kph, the National Meteorological Center said. The winds had fallen to 108kph three hours later as the storm moved west toward the Guangxi region. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. There were power outages in the city of Meizhou, Guangdong Province, on Tuesday night after trees fell onto power lines, the electric company said.
GERMANY
Car crashes ‘extremist’ attack
A series of crashes caused by a 30-year-old Iraqi man on a Berlin highway was an extremist attack, prosecutors told the German Press Agency (DPA) yesterday. “According to the current state of our investigation this was an Islamist-motivated attack,” the office said. It did not reveal the man’s identity, as is customary in the country. The suspect is being investigated for attempted murder. Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles, including a motorcycle, along a stretch of highway on Tuesday evening. There were also indications that the man was suffering from psychological problems, DPA reported.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global