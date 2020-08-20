Virus Outbreak: Female-led nations handled COVID-19 better, study says

The Guardian





Countries led by women had “systematically and significantly better” COVID-19 outcomes, locking down earlier and suffering half as many deaths on average as those led by men, an analysis published by the Centre for Economic Policy Research and the World Economic Forum found.

The relative early success of leaders such as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has so far attracted many headlines, but little academic attention.

The analysis of 194 countries suggests that the difference is real and “may be explained by the proactive and coordinated policy responses” adopted by female leaders.

Even after clear and frequently cited outliers such as New Zealand and Germany — and the US for male leaders — were removed from the statistics, the study found that the case for the relative success of female leaders was only strengthened.

“Our results clearly indicate that women leaders reacted more quickly and decisively in the face of potential fatalities,” said Liverpool University developmental economist Supriya Garikipati, who coauthored the paper with Reading University’s Uma Kambhampati.

“In almost all cases, they locked down earlier than male leaders in similar circumstances. While this may have longer-term economic implications, it has helped these countries to save lives, as evidenced by the significantly lower number of deaths in these countries,” Garikipati said.

The two researchers said that they analyzed differing policy responses and subsequent total COVID-19 cases and deaths until May 19, introducing a number of variables to help analyze the raw data and draw reliable comparisons between countries.

Among the datasets considered were GDP, total population, population density and proportion of elderly residents, as well as annual health spending per person, openness to international travel and level of gender equality in society in general.

As only 19 of the 194 countries were led by women, the authors also created so-called “nearest neighbor” countries to offset the small sample size, pairing Germany, New Zealand and Bangladesh with male-led Britain, Ireland and Pakistan.

“This analysis confirms that when female-led countries are compared to countries similar to them along a range of characteristics, they have performed better, experiencing fewer cases as well as fewer deaths,” Garikipati said.

Female leaders “were risk averse with regard to lives,” locking their countries down significantly earlier than male leaders, but seemingly “more willing to take risks in the domain of the economy,” she added.

When compared according to the “openness to travel” criterion, female-led countries did not experience lower virus cases, but did report lower deaths, the researchers found, which suggested “better policies and compliance.”

Garikipati said the evidence of a “significant and systematic difference” showed that even accounting for institutional context and other controls, “being female-led has provided countries with an advantage in the current crisis.”