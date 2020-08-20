Actor Cuba Gooding Jr accused of rape in NYC

AFP, NEW YORK





Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already charged for groping three women, has been accused of raping a woman in 2013, a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday said.

In the complaint, registered with the US federal court in Manhattan and reported by US media, an anonymous woman accused the 52-year-old actor of raping her in a Manhattan hotel seven years ago.

After inviting her for a drink, Gooding — who won the 1997 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Jerry Maguire — took her up to his room.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr appears in court in New York City on Jan. 22. Photo: AP

The woman said that Gooding prevented her from leaving once he began undressing, then pushed her onto the bed and raped her twice, even though asked to stop.

“Our client is making very serious allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr in her lawsuit,” said lawyer Gloria Allred, who is representing the plaintiff. “She looks forward to obtaining justice in a court of law.”

Allred is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for her client.

Gooding’s team denied the claims.

“The allegations are false and perjurious,” his lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, said. “We believe the case will be dismissed.”

Since last year, about 20 women have accused Gooding of inappropriate touching or sexual harassment.

He was charged with sexual aggression toward three of the women behind the accusations.

The actor’s trial in Manhattan was set to begin in April, before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not known whether the woman who filed for rape contacted the police or the Manhattan district attorney’s office.