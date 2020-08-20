Chinese vessels turn off tracking: Ecuador

Reuters, GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador





Ecuador’s military on Tuesday said that dozens of vessels from a predominantly Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands have turned off tracking systems to prevent the monitoring of their activities.

Of about 325 ships still fishing in the waters near the ecologically sensitive Galapagos Islands, 149 have at some point in recent months cut off communications, Ecuadoran Navy General Commander Rear Admiral Darwin Jarrin told a news conference.

Some also changed their vessel’s name to avoid supervision, he said.

From left, Ecuadoran Navy General Commander Rear Admiral Darwin Jarrin, Ecuadoran Minister of National Defence Minister Oswaldo Jarrin and Ecuadoran Naval Operations Commander Rear Admiral Daniel Ginez speak at a news conference about a Chinese fishing fleet operating in the waters near the Galapagos Islands on Tuesday in Guayaquil. Photo: Reuters

“In this period, 149 ships have turned off their satellite systems... We know the name of the ships,” Jarrin said, declining to identify the vessels.

The complaint comes as the South American nation is seeking to prevent unsustainable fishing off its coast, while also avoiding a confrontation with China, its largest financier and a major market for its shrimp export business.

A representative of the Chinese embassy declined to comment.

Ecuador has said that the fleet has not entered its territorial waters, but environmentalists have said that this type of fishing allows vessels to take advantage of the abundant marine wildlife that travels in the waters between the Galapagos Islands and the mainland.

“It is a breach [of protocol] on the high seas, because they do not want us to know what they are doing and the activities they carry out,” Ecuadoran Minister of National Defence Minister Oswaldo Jarrin said.

Turning off satellite equipment breaches regulations created by the Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMOs), a group of international agencies that promote sustainable fishing, he added.

The New Zealand-based South Pacific RFMO, one of the organizations that provide guidance on fishing practices in the area, did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

Since 2017, the Chinese fishing fleet has arrived in the summer months to the outskirts of the Galapagos Islands protected area, attracted by marine species such as the giant squid or the hammerhead shark, the latter of which is a threatened species.

China has promised a “zero tolerance” policy toward illegal fishing and it has authorized the Andean country to supervise the vessels.

It has also proposed a fishing moratorium in the area near the Galapagos Islands from September to November, although the fleets usually leave the area before that period begins.