Ecuador’s military on Tuesday said that dozens of vessels from a predominantly Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands have turned off tracking systems to prevent the monitoring of their activities.
Of about 325 ships still fishing in the waters near the ecologically sensitive Galapagos Islands, 149 have at some point in recent months cut off communications, Ecuadoran Navy General Commander Rear Admiral Darwin Jarrin told a news conference.
Some also changed their vessel’s name to avoid supervision, he said.
Photo: Reuters
“In this period, 149 ships have turned off their satellite systems... We know the name of the ships,” Jarrin said, declining to identify the vessels.
The complaint comes as the South American nation is seeking to prevent unsustainable fishing off its coast, while also avoiding a confrontation with China, its largest financier and a major market for its shrimp export business.
A representative of the Chinese embassy declined to comment.
Ecuador has said that the fleet has not entered its territorial waters, but environmentalists have said that this type of fishing allows vessels to take advantage of the abundant marine wildlife that travels in the waters between the Galapagos Islands and the mainland.
“It is a breach [of protocol] on the high seas, because they do not want us to know what they are doing and the activities they carry out,” Ecuadoran Minister of National Defence Minister Oswaldo Jarrin said.
Turning off satellite equipment breaches regulations created by the Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMOs), a group of international agencies that promote sustainable fishing, he added.
The New Zealand-based South Pacific RFMO, one of the organizations that provide guidance on fishing practices in the area, did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.
Since 2017, the Chinese fishing fleet has arrived in the summer months to the outskirts of the Galapagos Islands protected area, attracted by marine species such as the giant squid or the hammerhead shark, the latter of which is a threatened species.
China has promised a “zero tolerance” policy toward illegal fishing and it has authorized the Andean country to supervise the vessels.
It has also proposed a fishing moratorium in the area near the Galapagos Islands from September to November, although the fleets usually leave the area before that period begins.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global