Two years after Greta Thunberg’s first solo school strike for the climate, she said that the world has wasted the time by failing to take the necessary action on the crisis.
Thunberg’s strike inspired a global movement, and today she and other leading school strikers are to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose nation holds the rotating presidency of the European Council.
They are to demand a halt to all fossil-fuel investments and subsidies, and the establishment of annual, binding carbon budgets based on the best science.
Photo: AFP
“Looking back [over two years], a lot has happened. Many millions have taken to the streets and on Nov. 28, 2019, the European Parliament declared a climate and environmental emergency,” Thunberg said in an article for the Guardian with school strikers Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever and Adelaide Charlier.
“But over these last two years, the world has also emitted over 80 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide. We have seen continuous natural disasters taking place across the globe. Many lives and livelihoods have been lost, and this is only the very beginning,” they said.
Leaders are speaking of an “existential crisis,” yet “when it comes to action, we are still in a state of denial. The gap between what we need to do and what’s actually being done is widening by the minute. Effectively, we have lost another two crucial years to political inaction,” they said.
Fighting the climate emergency must involve rich nations stopping some of their polluting activities, they added.
“However, it’s a fact which most people refuse to accept. Just the thought of being in a crisis that we cannot buy, build or invest our way out of seems to create some kind of collective mental short-circuit,” they said.
This mix of ignorance, denial and unawareness is the very heart of the problem,” Thunberg and her colleagues added.
The trillions of dollars being spent by governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are seen as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put the world on course to halt global heating, with economists, scientists and health experts all saying that the benefits would outweigh the costs.
However, the rescue packages of G20 governments are giving significantly more support to fossil fuels than to low-carbon energy.
Germany’s recovery plan includes 40 billion euros (US$47.74 billion) for climate measures, such as electric vehicles, public transport and energy efficiency, and has been praised by green groups, but elsewhere, too little is being done, Thunberg and her colleagues said.
“Even a child can see that the policies of today are incompatible with the current best available science,” they said.
Scientists calculate that global carbon emissions must be cut by half by the end of this decade if humanity is to have a reasonable chance of keeping temperature rises to below 1.5°C, the limit set in the Paris climate deal.
Drops in emissions during coronavirus lockdowns are only a small blip in a long-term rising trend and will have a “negligible” effect on the climate crisis, researchers have said.
“We understand the world is complicated and that what we are asking for may not be easy or seem unrealistic,” the school strikers said. “But it is much more unrealistic to believe that our societies would be able to survive the global heating we’re heading for. We are inevitably going to have to fundamentally change, one way or another. The question is: Will the changes be on our terms or on nature’s terms?”
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global