Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on European leaders not to recognize “fraudulent elections” that extended the rule of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and sparked unprecedented mass protests in the country.
In a video statement released ahead of yesterday’s emergency summit of EU leaders dedicated to the situation in Belarus, Tsikhanouskaya called on Europe to support “awakening of Belarus.”
“I call on you not to recognize these fraudulent elections. Mr Lukashenko has lost all the legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world,” Tsikhanouskaya said.
Lukashenko, who has run the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, won his sixth term with 80 percent of votes in the election on Sunday last week that is widely considered as rigged.
Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher who united fractured opposition groups and drew tens of thousands to rally in her support, got only 10 percent.
She dismissed the results as falsified and demanded a recount, but then suddenly left the country for Lithuania in a move that her campaign said was made under duress.
Tsikhanouskaya earlier this week said that she is ready to act as a national leader to facilitate a rerun of the election, and her associates announced the formation of a “coordination council” to help create a platform for a peaceful transition of power.
“I have initiated the national coordination council of Belarus. It will lead the process of a peaceful transition of power via dialogue. It will immediately call for new, fair and democratic presidential elections with international supervision,” Tsikhanouskaya said in the latest video statement.
Lukashenko has repeatedly rejected demands to step down and bristled at the idea of talks with the opposition, and on Tuesday denounced the Coordination Council for the Transfer of Power in Belarus as an “attempt to seize power” in the country.
Hundreds of thousands of people have protested in Belarus since Aug. 9.
The rallies have continued for 10 straight days, despite a brutal response from the police, who in the first four days of demonstrations detained almost 7,000 people and injured hundreds with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs.
At least two protesters died.
This week, workers at several major industrial plants, including a huge factory that accounts for one-fifth of the world’s potash fertilizer output, have started a strike demanding that the embattled president resign.
Western officials refused to recognize the election as free or fair and criticized the violent crackdown.
The EU is preparing a list of Belarus officials who could be blacklisted from Europe over their roles.
In a letter inviting leaders of the bloc to a teleconference yesterday, European Council President Charles Michel said that “what we have witnessed in Belarus is not acceptable.”
