Virus Outbreak: Morrison walks back on forced vaccine comment

The Guardian





Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt yesterday said the federal government would not “force vaccinations on any Australian” and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has clarified that they would not be compulsory after experts expressed concern that earlier talk of “mandatory” vaccination might drive hesitant Australians away.

Morrison on Tuesday night announced that a letter of intent had been signed with the British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to supply Australians with the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine if it clears clinical trials.

Asked whether the vaccine — if it is proven safe and effective — would be mandatory, Morrison said he “would expect it to be as mandatory as you can possibly make,” with exemptions on medical grounds.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the AstraZeneca laboratories in Macquarie Park, Sydney, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Later in the day, Australian Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said that the prime minister had made it clear that “we are looking at it being a mandatory vaccine.”

“Look, the prime minister has dealt with that issue this morning and he’s on the record as saying that we will make this as mandatory as possible,” she told 2GB radio. “That basically there will be medical exemptions that will be considered, but the prime minister has made it clear that we are looking at it being a mandatory vaccine,” she said.

The government’s language had concerned leading experts on vaccine hesitancy and refusal, who feared such a discussion was dangerous and could drive some Australians away, given the vaccine was not yet proven effective and safe.

Morrison subsequently told 2GB there was no plan to make the vaccination compulsory.

“It is not going to be compulsory to have the vaccine, OK? It’s not compulsory. There are no compulsory vaccines in Australia,” he said yesterday evening.

“There are no things that force people to do things. What we want to achieve is as much vaccination as we possibly can should the vaccine actually prove successful and get through those trials.”