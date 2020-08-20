China’s top diplomat plans to visit for talks with new South Korean National Security Office Director Suh Hoon this week, South Korean presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said yesterday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that undercut bilateral exchanges and stalled denuclearization negotiations involving North Korea.
Seoul officials said that Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) is to visit Busan tomorrow and on Saturday. It would be the first visit by a high-level Beijing official since the novel coronavirus emerged in China late last year.
Suh, who took up the top security job last month after serving as National Intelligence Service director, is to meet Yang on Saturday and discuss North Korea, COVID-19 cooperation and a potential trip to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Kang said.
“Both sides have been working to make it possible for President Xi to visit at an appropriate time when the COVID-19 situation stabilizes and fosters such conditions,” Kang told a briefing.
Suh and Yang would also share views on the issue of holding an annual trilateral summit involving Japan, he added.
The pandemic wiped much of the global diplomatic calendar clean, but the two countries resumed exchanges last month when South Korea sent a high-level diplomat for a bilateral economic meeting.
After grappling with the first major epidemic outside China, South Korea had largely managed to bring the outbreak under control, though recent surges in cases prompted authorities to reimpose tighter distancing rules.
China is an ally of North Korea and plays a key role in US-led efforts to bring a negotiated end to its nuclear programs, but talks have stalled since last year.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global