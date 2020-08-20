S Korea says top Chinese diplomat to visit Busan

China’s top diplomat plans to visit for talks with new South Korean National Security Office Director Suh Hoon this week, South Korean presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said yesterday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that undercut bilateral exchanges and stalled denuclearization negotiations involving North Korea.

Seoul officials said that Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) is to visit Busan tomorrow and on Saturday. It would be the first visit by a high-level Beijing official since the novel coronavirus emerged in China late last year.

Suh, who took up the top security job last month after serving as National Intelligence Service director, is to meet Yang on Saturday and discuss North Korea, COVID-19 cooperation and a potential trip to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Kang said.

“Both sides have been working to make it possible for President Xi to visit at an appropriate time when the COVID-19 situation stabilizes and fosters such conditions,” Kang told a briefing.

Suh and Yang would also share views on the issue of holding an annual trilateral summit involving Japan, he added.

The pandemic wiped much of the global diplomatic calendar clean, but the two countries resumed exchanges last month when South Korea sent a high-level diplomat for a bilateral economic meeting.

After grappling with the first major epidemic outside China, South Korea had largely managed to bring the outbreak under control, though recent surges in cases prompted authorities to reimpose tighter distancing rules.

China is an ally of North Korea and plays a key role in US-led efforts to bring a negotiated end to its nuclear programs, but talks have stalled since last year.