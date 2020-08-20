Virus Outbreak: Over 600 cases tied to church in Seoul

VIRUS TRACK: India yesterday reported its highest single-day total of new fatalities of 1,092, Kathmandu went into lockdown and Auckland had five new community infections

AP, SEOUL





South Korean health workers have found more than 600 COVID-19 infections linked to a Seoul church led by a vocal opponent of the country’s president as officials began restricting gatherings in the greater capital area amid fears that transmissions are getting out of control.

South Korean Vice Minister of Health Kim Gang-lip yesterday said that health authorities were also seeking location data provided by cellphone carriers while trying to track thousands who participated in an anti-government protest on Saturday last week, which worsened the virus’ spread.

The march was attended by members of the Sarang Jeil Church and its pastor, Jun Kwang-hun, who has been hospitalized since Monday after testing positive.

A medical worker, center, takes a swab from a police officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency yesterday. The officer was among those mobilized to keep order at a conservative rally on Saturday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

South Korean National Health Institute Director Kwon Jun-wook said that 623 cases have been linked to church members after the completion of about 3,000 tests.

Police are pursuing about 600 church members who remain out of contact.

Transmissions from the church have already spread through various places through the activities of members, including call centers, nursery homes and other churches.

South Korea yesterday reported 297 new cases, its biggest daily rise since March 8.

It was the sixth straight day the country reported daily increases in triple digits, with most of the cases coming from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

Officials have enforced stronger social distancing restrictions for Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province and the city of Incheon, prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Nightclubs, karaoke rooms, buffet restaurants, computer gaming cafes and other “high-risk” facilities are closed, while churches are required to conduct services online.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

India yesterday reported 1,092 new fatalities from COVID-19, its highest single-day total. The country has the fourth-most deaths in the world and the third-most cases, with more than 2.7 million — including more than 64,000 new infections reported yesterday.

The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to limited testing.

Four of India’s 28 states now account for 63 percent of total fatalities and 54.6 percent of the caseload. The western state of Maharashtra and the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the nation’s worst-hit regions.

In Nepal, authorities yesterday imposed a one-week lockdown in the capital, Kathmandu, and surrounding districts after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

People are prohibited from leaving their homes, offices and businesses are closed, and traffic halted except for essential and emergency movement. All outdoor religious activities and ceremonies are also not allowed.

Nepal’s 1,016 cases recorded on Tuesday was its highest daily spike, with 205 cases in Kathmandu.

A national lockdown imposed in March lasted for 120 days before being lifted last month. Nepal has confirmed 28,257 cases and 114 deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand appeared to be gaining control over an outbreak in Auckland after just five new community infections were reported yesterday amid record levels of testing and contact tracing.

A sixth infection was found in a quarantined traveler who had returned from Qatar.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 500 more military personnel would be deployed to quarantine hotels as the nation looks to reduce the number of private security guards it employs and tighten its border controls.

Health authorities have still not figured out how the outbreak began after the country went 102 days without the virus spreading in the community.

The discovery of the outbreak last week prompted authorities to put the nation’s largest city into a two-week lockdown.