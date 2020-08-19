CHINA
Floods at record levels
The nation’s biggest river, the Yangtze, and several of its tributaries have risen to dangerous levels after days of heavy rain, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes and triggering an unprecedented emergency response alert. The Ministry of Water Resources on Monday said that 38 tributaries on the upper reaches of the Yangtze were now higher than their warning levels, 19 dangerously so. Sichuan Province, which includes a major upstream section of the Yangtze, has raised its flood emergency response to its highest level, the first time it has ever done so, with its rivers overflowing and villages and farmland inundated. The Qingyi River, an upper Yangtze tributary, had seen its worst flooding in a century, Sichuan’s flood control authority said, with Yaan City forced to evacuate more than 36,000 people as the river burst its banks on Monday. The Yangtze and Huai river basins have seen the highest level of rainfall since records began in 1961, officials have said. As many as 634 rivers throughout the nation have exceeded their official flood warning levels.
COLOMBIA
UN condemns massacres
The UN peace mission on Monday condemned a spiral of violence engulfing the nation, saying it had documented 33 massacres so far this year. The mission, set up to monitor adherence to a 2016 peace deal with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrillas, said it was investigating the deaths of 97 human rights defenders killed during the same period. The violence was having a “serious humanitarian impact” in areas where illegal armed groups continued to operate, it said. At least 13 people were killed in two separate incidents in the past week alone. Crime gangs are believed to be responsible for nearly 80 percent of massacres this year, the vast majority of them occurring in departments with “illegal coca-producing enclaves,” the UN human rights office said.
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Eleven dead in jail break
Eleven prisoners have been shot dead following a mass jailbreak and 36 others remain on the run, authorities said yesterday. The detainees escaped from Buimo prison in Lae City after rushing a gate when a sick prisoner was being moved for medical treatment. The group overwhelmed a duty officer and attacked him with a knife before running from the compound. Correctional Service Commissioner Stephen Pokanis said 11 prisoners were shot dead by guards and police during attempts to apprehend the group.
UNITED STATES
FDA flags accuracy of test
Potential accuracy issues with a widely used COVID-19 test could lead to false results for patients, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday. Regulators said that issues related to laboratory equipment and software used to run Thermo Fisher’s TaqPath genetic test could lead to inaccuracies. The FDA advised technicians to follow updated instructions and software developed by the firm to ensure accurate results. The warning comes nearly a month after Connecticut public health officials first reported that at least 90 people had received false positive results for COVID-19. Most of those receiving the false results were residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Thermo Fisher is working with FDA “to make sure that laboratory personnel understand the need for strict adherence to the instructions for use,” a spokeswoman said.
