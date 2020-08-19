A temperature of 130°F (54.4°C) recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday by the US National Weather Service (NWS) could be the hottest ever measured with modern instruments, officials said.
The reading was registered at 3:41pm at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in the Death Valley national park by an automated observation system — an electronic thermometer encased inside a box in the shade.
In 1913, a weather station half an hour’s walk away recorded what officially remains the world record of 134°F (56.7°C).
Photo: AP
However, its validity has been disputed for a number of reasons: Regional weather stations at the time did not report an exceptional heatwave, and there were questions around the researcher’s competence.
The next highest temperature was set in July 1931 in Kebili, Tunisia, at 131°F (55°C) — but again, the accuracy of older instruments has been questioned.
In 2016 and 2017, weather stations in Mitribah, Kuwait and Turbat, Pakistan recorded temperatures of 129.2°F (54°C).
After an evaluation by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), both were downgraded by a few fractions of a degree.
The Geneva-based organization on Monday said it would start verifying the new US reading.
“This observed high temperature is considered preliminary and not yet official,” the NWS said.
Dan Berc, an official at the Las Vegas NWS office responsible for the site, said that the sensor would be brought in for evaluation.
The investigation would take “at least a couple of months,” he said. “Growing up as a kid, I thought 130°F was a really cool record.”
Validation is not a formality, and long-held records have been thrown out after modern evaluation.
For decades, the heat record was officially the 136.4oF (58°C) recorded in 1922 in El Azizia, in what is now modern Libya.
However, a WMO panel that investigated it in detail between 2010 and 2012 stripped it of the title after finding multiple troubling aspects, including a potential problem with the thermometers and an inexperienced observer.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
CHURCH CLUSTER: The leader of Sarang Jeil Church has been organizing anti-government rallies, raising fears that COVID-19 has also been spreading at his protests South Korea yesterday warned of a looming COVID-19 crisis as new outbreaks flared, including one linked to a Protestant church where more than 300 members of the congregation have been infected, but hundreds more are reluctant to get tested. The outbreak linked to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul is the country’s biggest in nearly six months, and led to a tightening of social distancing rules on Sunday. About 3,400 members of the congregation had been asked to quarantine, South Korean authorities said, as they accused the group’s firebrand conservative leader Jun Kwang-hun — who has reportedly tested positive — of obstruction. The