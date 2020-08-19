Death Valley’s fiery temperature could be global high

AFP, WASHINGTON





A temperature of 130°F (54.4°C) recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday by the US National Weather Service (NWS) could be the hottest ever measured with modern instruments, officials said.

The reading was registered at 3:41pm at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in the Death Valley national park by an automated observation system — an electronic thermometer encased inside a box in the shade.

In 1913, a weather station half an hour’s walk away recorded what officially remains the world record of 134°F (56.7°C).

A person walks on a boardwalk at the salt flats on Monday at Badwater Basin in California’s Death Valley National Park. Photo: AP

However, its validity has been disputed for a number of reasons: Regional weather stations at the time did not report an exceptional heatwave, and there were questions around the researcher’s competence.

The next highest temperature was set in July 1931 in Kebili, Tunisia, at 131°F (55°C) — but again, the accuracy of older instruments has been questioned.

In 2016 and 2017, weather stations in Mitribah, Kuwait and Turbat, Pakistan recorded temperatures of 129.2°F (54°C).

After an evaluation by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), both were downgraded by a few fractions of a degree.

The Geneva-based organization on Monday said it would start verifying the new US reading.

“This observed high temperature is considered preliminary and not yet official,” the NWS said.

Dan Berc, an official at the Las Vegas NWS office responsible for the site, said that the sensor would be brought in for evaluation.

The investigation would take “at least a couple of months,” he said. “Growing up as a kid, I thought 130°F was a really cool record.”

Validation is not a formality, and long-held records have been thrown out after modern evaluation.

For decades, the heat record was officially the 136.4oF (58°C) recorded in 1922 in El Azizia, in what is now modern Libya.

However, a WMO panel that investigated it in detail between 2010 and 2012 stripped it of the title after finding multiple troubling aspects, including a potential problem with the thermometers and an inexperienced observer.