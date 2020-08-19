New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.”
She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid.
“Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said.
Photo: AFP
“Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally.
New Zealand had been hailed as a global success story after eradicating local transmission of COVID-19 and Ardern was lauded as the “anti-Trump,” but the recent discovery of a cluster in Auckland has forced the country’s largest city back into lockdown.
At an election rally in Minnesota on Monday, Trump jumped on that development as evidence his critics — who held up New Zealand as an example — were wrong.
“You see what is going on in New Zealand,” Trump told supporters. “They beat it; they beat it. It was like front page [news], they beat it because they wanted to show me something.”
Citing a “big surge in New Zealand,” Trump added: “It’s terrible. We don’t want that.”
Thirteen new infections were confirmed in New Zealand yesterday, taking the country’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,293, with 22 deaths. It has 90 active cases.
This compares with the US tally of more than 5.4 million cases and more than 170,000 deaths.
It is not the first time that Trump and Ardern — a relatively young, center-left leader — have clashed.
Shortly after her stunning election win in 2017, Trump met her at a summit in Vietnam and joked she had “caused a lot of upset in her country.”
“You know, no one marched when I was elected,” she retorted, referring to the protests that followed Trump’s victory in 2016.
Both leaders are heading into elections in the next few weeks, and for both, trading barbs is likely to play well with supporters.
Ardern has been forced to postpone the elections by a month because of the latest outbreak, putting her sizable lead in the polls at risk.
Trump is trailing former US vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, in polls and facing criticism over his handling of the pandemic.
Additional reporting by Reuters
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
CHURCH CLUSTER: The leader of Sarang Jeil Church has been organizing anti-government rallies, raising fears that COVID-19 has also been spreading at his protests South Korea yesterday warned of a looming COVID-19 crisis as new outbreaks flared, including one linked to a Protestant church where more than 300 members of the congregation have been infected, but hundreds more are reluctant to get tested. The outbreak linked to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul is the country’s biggest in nearly six months, and led to a tightening of social distancing rules on Sunday. About 3,400 members of the congregation had been asked to quarantine, South Korean authorities said, as they accused the group’s firebrand conservative leader Jun Kwang-hun — who has reportedly tested positive — of obstruction. The