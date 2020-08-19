Virus Outbreak: NZ’s Ardern hits back at Trump’s virus claims

‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.”

She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid.

“Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference at the parliament in Wellington on Monday. Photo: AFP

“Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally.

New Zealand had been hailed as a global success story after eradicating local transmission of COVID-19 and Ardern was lauded as the “anti-Trump,” but the recent discovery of a cluster in Auckland has forced the country’s largest city back into lockdown.

At an election rally in Minnesota on Monday, Trump jumped on that development as evidence his critics — who held up New Zealand as an example — were wrong.

“You see what is going on in New Zealand,” Trump told supporters. “They beat it; they beat it. It was like front page [news], they beat it because they wanted to show me something.”

Citing a “big surge in New Zealand,” Trump added: “It’s terrible. We don’t want that.”

Thirteen new infections were confirmed in New Zealand yesterday, taking the country’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,293, with 22 deaths. It has 90 active cases.

This compares with the US tally of more than 5.4 million cases and more than 170,000 deaths.

It is not the first time that Trump and Ardern — a relatively young, center-left leader — have clashed.

Shortly after her stunning election win in 2017, Trump met her at a summit in Vietnam and joked she had “caused a lot of upset in her country.”

“You know, no one marched when I was elected,” she retorted, referring to the protests that followed Trump’s victory in 2016.

Both leaders are heading into elections in the next few weeks, and for both, trading barbs is likely to play well with supporters.

Ardern has been forced to postpone the elections by a month because of the latest outbreak, putting her sizable lead in the polls at risk.

Trump is trailing former US vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, in polls and facing criticism over his handling of the pandemic.

Additional reporting by Reuters