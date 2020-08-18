World News Quick Take

Agencies





MALAYSIA

More infectious strain found

A mutation of SARS-CoV-2, called D614G, that is 10 times more infectious has been found in at least three of the 45 cases in a cluster that started from a restaurant owner returning from India and breaching his 14-day home quarantine. The man has since been sentenced to five months in prison and fined. The strain was also found in another cluster involving people returning from the Philippines. The strain could mean that existing studies on vaccines might be incomplete or ineffective against the mutation, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said. “People need to be wary and take greater precautions because this strain has now been found in Malaysia,” he said on Facebook on Sunday.

GUATEMALA

Militants attack 40 families

An armed group attacked a community of Maya Q’eqchi in the town of Cubilguitz on Sunday, burning down their houses, the government said. Police received calls warning of the attack and sent agents to the site, where they found 40 families had been attacked, a spokesman said, adding that the local district attorney’s office is investigating. “Violence is not acceptable between brothers. We are concerned about the events in the community of Cubulwitz, Coban, Alta Verapaz, and we have coordinated with various institutions to guarantee the safety and lives of the residents,” President Alejandro Giammattei said in a tweet.

GERMANY

Police action investigated

Duisburg police are investigating an incident on Saturday evening where officers in Duesseldorf pinned a young man to the ground, one holding his arms behind him and the other holding his head with his knee, authorities said yesterday. A video of the incident has gone viral. Officers had been called to a restaurant on reports that about 10 people were rioting. The youth who was pinned was apparently not involved in the fracas, but “disrupted police measures” when they arrived on the scene, then assaulted officers when they were trying to identify him, police said. The investigation is being conducted by police in Duisburg “for reasons of neutrality,” police said.

UNITED STATES

Funds raised for slain boy

More than US$700,000 have been raised for the funeral service expenses of slain five-year-old Cannon Hinnant in North Carolina, whose death has captured national attention. The donations poured into a GoFundMe page organized by Gwen Hinnant, who identified herself as the boy’s grandmother. The funeral service was held on Thursday, days after the boy was fatally shot in his family’s driveway as he rode his bike, allegedly by a 25-year-old neighbor, Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, who has been charged with first-

degree murder.

NEW ZEALAND

Lego piece out of nose

A missing Lego piece has dropped out of a child’s nose two years after he pushed it up. Seven-year-old Sameer Anwar of Dunedin inserted a Lego piece up his nose in 2018. His parents took him to a doctor, who was unable to find it. Over the weekend, a plate of pink cupcakes prompted the boy to lean down and take a great big sniff of them. His nose immediately began to hurt. His mother helped him blow his nose, but instead of cake crumbs, out dropped a tiny piece of black Lego, covered in fungus. “We never expected such thing,” Anwar’s father said. “The Lego piece looks a bit gross, but that’s how it is. Unbelievable.”