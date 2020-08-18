MALAYSIA
More infectious strain found
A mutation of SARS-CoV-2, called D614G, that is 10 times more infectious has been found in at least three of the 45 cases in a cluster that started from a restaurant owner returning from India and breaching his 14-day home quarantine. The man has since been sentenced to five months in prison and fined. The strain was also found in another cluster involving people returning from the Philippines. The strain could mean that existing studies on vaccines might be incomplete or ineffective against the mutation, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said. “People need to be wary and take greater precautions because this strain has now been found in Malaysia,” he said on Facebook on Sunday.
GUATEMALA
Militants attack 40 families
An armed group attacked a community of Maya Q’eqchi in the town of Cubilguitz on Sunday, burning down their houses, the government said. Police received calls warning of the attack and sent agents to the site, where they found 40 families had been attacked, a spokesman said, adding that the local district attorney’s office is investigating. “Violence is not acceptable between brothers. We are concerned about the events in the community of Cubulwitz, Coban, Alta Verapaz, and we have coordinated with various institutions to guarantee the safety and lives of the residents,” President Alejandro Giammattei said in a tweet.
GERMANY
Police action investigated
Duisburg police are investigating an incident on Saturday evening where officers in Duesseldorf pinned a young man to the ground, one holding his arms behind him and the other holding his head with his knee, authorities said yesterday. A video of the incident has gone viral. Officers had been called to a restaurant on reports that about 10 people were rioting. The youth who was pinned was apparently not involved in the fracas, but “disrupted police measures” when they arrived on the scene, then assaulted officers when they were trying to identify him, police said. The investigation is being conducted by police in Duisburg “for reasons of neutrality,” police said.
UNITED STATES
Funds raised for slain boy
More than US$700,000 have been raised for the funeral service expenses of slain five-year-old Cannon Hinnant in North Carolina, whose death has captured national attention. The donations poured into a GoFundMe page organized by Gwen Hinnant, who identified herself as the boy’s grandmother. The funeral service was held on Thursday, days after the boy was fatally shot in his family’s driveway as he rode his bike, allegedly by a 25-year-old neighbor, Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, who has been charged with first-
degree murder.
NEW ZEALAND
Lego piece out of nose
A missing Lego piece has dropped out of a child’s nose two years after he pushed it up. Seven-year-old Sameer Anwar of Dunedin inserted a Lego piece up his nose in 2018. His parents took him to a doctor, who was unable to find it. Over the weekend, a plate of pink cupcakes prompted the boy to lean down and take a great big sniff of them. His nose immediately began to hurt. His mother helped him blow his nose, but instead of cake crumbs, out dropped a tiny piece of black Lego, covered in fungus. “We never expected such thing,” Anwar’s father said. “The Lego piece looks a bit gross, but that’s how it is. Unbelievable.”
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year