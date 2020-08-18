Philippine Secretary of the Interior Eduardo Ano has tested positive for COVID-19 five months after an initial diagnosis, authorities said yesterday, as experts investigate whether he had been reinfected.
Ano, who is helping to spearhead the nation’s virus response, said he returned a positive test on Saturday after experiencing flu-like symptoms last week. He was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, but did not show any signs of the disease at the time.
People infected with COVID-19 build up antibodies starting about a week after infection or the onset of symptoms, research has shown.
Photo: AFP / King Rodriguez / PSD
However, scientists are still unsure whether the body systematically builds up enough immunity to ward off a new attack by the virus or, if it does, how long such immunity lasts.
Some studies have shown that patients who recover from COVID-19 might lose their immunity within months, or even weeks.
Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said experts were analyzing Ano’s symptoms, his previous positive test and laboratory results to see if this is a second infection.
“Let’s not call it a reinfection. The scientific community has not yet accepted that a reinfection occurs,” she said.
Ano was tested ahead of a meeting yesterday with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and other key Cabinet members to decide whether to extend a two-week lockdown in Manila and four surrounding provinces that is due to expire this week.
The government wants to allow more economic activity and extend aid to small businesses after 27.3 million Filipinos in a Social Weather Stations survey early last month said they were jobless, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.
“We are aware that COVID will be here for long, not just in the Philippines, but around the world. We already know how to live with, in spite of and despite of COVID,” he said at a televised briefing yesterday.
Duterte is to announce either an extension or easing of the restrictions before the tightened curbs implemented in Metro Manila and nearby provinces lapse today, Roque said.
The Department of Trade is also pushing for looser movement restrictions in the capital region to enable more people to go to work, Secretary of Trade Ramon Lopez said.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year