Google has started targeting Australians with pop-up ads that link to an open letter that contains “misinformation,” the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said, as the tech company campaigns against a proposed code that would force it to share advertising money with media companies.
The international tech giant is waging a campaign against the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which at the request of Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg, has developed a mandatory code that would require Google to share a portion of its multimillion-dollar advertising revenue with Australian media organizations and newspapers.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 regional and rural newspapers have shut down or stopped printing, and hundreds of journalists have been made redundant as advertising revenue has dropped.
Photo: AFP
Newspapers have said that Google benefits and makes money from news and analysis that media organizations provide, with News Corp Australia chairman Michael Miller saying: “They derive immense benefit from using news content created by others.”
As of yesterday morning, Australian Internet users who search on Google have been presented with a small pop-up ad that tells them: “The way Aussies use Google is at risk.”
The ad, which resembles a warning, tells users “your search experience will be hurt by new regulation.”
Users who click through are taken to an open letter, written by Google Australia’s managing director Mel Silva, headed by a large warning sign icon.
“We need to let you know about new government regulation that will hurt how Australians use Google Search and YouTube,” the letter states.
“A proposed law, the News Media Bargaining Code, would force us to provide you with a dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube, could lead to your data being handed over to big news businesses, and would put the free services you use at risk in Australia,” it says.
In a statement released yesterday afternoon, commission Chairman Rod Sims said Google’s letter “contains misinformation” about how the code would work.
He said any charges to currently free Google services would be at the company’s discretion.
“Google will not be required to charge Australians for the use of its free services, such as Google Search and YouTube, unless it chooses to do so,” Sims said. “Google will not be required to share any additional user data with Australian news businesses unless it chooses to do so.”
Sims said the code — which is still in draft form — was about addressing “a significant bargaining power imbalance between Australian news media businesses and Google and Facebook.”
“The draft code will allow Australian news businesses to negotiate for fair payment for their journalists’ work that is included on Google services. A healthy news media sector is essential to a well-functioning democracy,” he said.
According to the consumer watchdog, tech giants such as Google and Facebook made about US$6 billion from the online advertising market in Australia in 2018.
The open letter from Google said that the revenue sharing code would “put free services at risk.”
“The law would force us to give an unfair advantage to one group of businesses — news media businesses — over everyone else who has a Web site, YouTube channel or small business,” it says.
“News media businesses alone would be given information that would help them artificially inflate their ranking over everyone else, even when someone else provides a better result,” it says.
Google also says in the letter it already pays media organizations “millions of dollars and sends them billions of free clicks every year.”
“We’ve offered to pay more to license content. But rather than encouraging these types of partnerships, the law is set up to give big media companies special treatment and to encourage them to make enormous and unreasonable demands that would put our free services at risk,” it says.
“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to get this proposal changed. You’ll hear more from us in the coming days — stay tuned,” it says.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year