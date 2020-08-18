Virtual Democratic convention starts

RESHAPED: The four-day event where Joe Biden is to formally accept the party’s presidential nomination began yesterday and takes place from remote locations

The Guardian, WASHINGTON





The US Democratic national convention began yesterday with a star-studded lineup and heavy emphasis on unity aimed at presenting former US vice president Joe Biden and US Senator Kamala Harris as the US’ best hope for healing a deeply divided nation reckoning with the parallel crises of a global pandemic and racial injustice.

The party’s four-day presidential nominating convention has been entirely reshaped by the public health crisis. Originally planned for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the middle of last month, it has been forced into a compacted, virtual affair, renamed the “Convention Across America.”

The event, which usually draws thousands of the party faithful to a single city for days of celebrating, dealmaking and politicking, is taking place from remote locations across the US. There will be no roaring crowd, bespoke thunder sticks or oversized balloons.

The Wisconsin Center is pictured ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg

Biden is scheduled to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, delivering the most consequential speech of his decades-long career from a mostly empty ballroom, near his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

“There’s no doubt about it — it will be different,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said last week.

The programming, reduced to just two hours each night from 9pm to 11pm, was arranged to reflect the depth of Biden’s political coalition, aligned in opposition to US President Donald Trump. It stretches from Republican former Ohio governor John Kasich to democratic socialist Vermont US Senator Bernie Sanders, both of whom were scheduled to speak last might.

It also includes two of the most famous couples in US politics: the Clintons and the Obamas, as well as “everyday Americans.”

Biden enters the final stage of the campaign in a strong position, though Democrats are bracing for the race to tighten. Biden leads Trump by wide margins in national and battleground surveys.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on the eve of the convention found Biden with a 9-point lead over Trump nationally, with more than 60 percent of Americans saying the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 has been unsuccessful.

According to the survey, Biden holds a wide advantage over Trump on nearly every issue except the economy, which voters say is a priority this election.

At this same time, Biden’s selection of Harris has exhilarated supporters, who showered the campaign with a stunning US$48 million in the 48 hours after she was announced as his running mate. The vast majority of Democrats — and, notably, one in four Republicans and a majority of independents — approved of Biden’s choice of running mate, a new ABC News/Washington Post poll found.

Harris is to address the nation tomorrow, 100 years and one day after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed US women the right to vote.

“I think people are feeling every bit of that historic reality,” said Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPac, a super Pac focused on Black Democrats. “I think there is also real relief that there is a ticket people can believe in, and get behind and push over the finish line.”

Amid a national reckoning on racial injustice, Biden’s team has devoted significant primetime space to prominent Black leaders. Former US president Barack Obama is to deliver the keynote address tomorrow, after Harris speaks. There is also to be a tribute to the late civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis.

Celebrities and entertainers such as Common, Billie Eilish, and John Legend will perform, alongside teachers, factory workers, frontline healthcare workers and business owners who have been asked to share their stories, which are intended to emphasize the impact of Trump’s failure to contain the pandemic on working class Americans.

However, converting what is traditionally a high-octane production into what has effectively become an evening Zoom conference, has posed significant logical and technical challenges for organizers.

The convention will still be “anchored” at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, but speakers will deliver remarks, many of them prerecorded, from various locations, as delegates cast ballots remotely.

This year, Democrats head into the convention with a shared sense of purpose, said Jeff Weaver, a top Sanders adviser who was involved in an effort to forestall protests at the convention in 2016.

“All of us — and by that I mean the people who were in the Bernie campaign, the people in the Biden campaign, and people outside of both of those campaigns — have really worked hard to create an effective and genuine popular front against Donald Trump,” Weaver said.

“Trump is a very unifying factor,” he said.