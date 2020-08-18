Saudi Arabia conspicuously silent over Israel deal, but covert ties under focus

AFP, RIYADH





The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) decision to normalize ties with Israel could propel Saudi Arabia to deepen its furtive relations with the Jewish state as Riyadh seeks to entice investments to fund an ambitious economic transformation, analysts say.

The UAE on Thursday became the first Gulf state to normalize relations with Israel, in a historic US-brokered accord that raised the prospect of similar deals with other Arab states.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, has maintained a conspicuous silence over the deal, but local officials have hinted that Riyadh is unlikely to immediately follow in the footsteps of its principle regional ally.

However, “the UAE-Israeli normalization lends itself to expanding the realm of indirect Saudi-Israeli relations,” said Aziz Alghashian, a lecturer at the University of Essex specializing in the kingdom’s policy toward Israel. “I think Saudi-Israeli interactions will increase via the UAE.”

Home to Islam’s holiest sites, Saudi Arabia would face sensitive political calculations before a formal recognition of the Jewish state.

Like the UAE’s move, such a step would be seen by Palestinians and their supporters as a betrayal of their cause.

However, Saudi Arabia has already cultivated covert ties with Israel in the past few years, a shift spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, even as his father, King Salman, has voiced steadfast support for an independent Palestinian state.

A shared animosity toward Iran, along with Saudi attempts to attract foreign investment to fund Prince Mohammed’s ambitious Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, appear to be pushing the kingdom closer to Israel than ever.

A centerpiece of Vision 2030 is NEOM, a US$500 billion planned megacity on the kingdom’s west coast, for which observers say the kingdom requires Israeli expertise in areas including manufacturing, biotechnology and cybersecurity.

The creation of NEOM “requires peace and coordination with Israel, especially if the city is to have a chance of becoming a tourist attraction,” said Mohammad Yaghi, a research fellow at Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

NEOM is set to be built close to the Israeli resort town of Eilat.

Gulf states have increasingly sought Israeli technology for the surveillance of their own citizens and to purchase precision missiles that Western countries are unwilling to sell, Yaghi wrote in a research paper in April.

Saudi Arabia has sought to keep its outreach to Israel out of the public eye, but it has not been easy.

In June, a verified Twitter account linked to the kingdom’s embassy in Washington said that the Saudi Council of Ministers had agreed to recruit Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Software in NEOM, but the embassy later denied the claim.

Despite the official silence, the pro-government Saudi media has repeatedly tested public reaction by publishing reports advocating closer ties with Israel.

“I forecast a future that entails the creation of a joint high-tech ecosystem among GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries, known as the ‘Silicon Wadi,’” Israeli consultant Nave Shachar wrote last week for the English Web site of Al-Arabiya, a Saudi-owned broadcaster.

Shachar, who according to his LinkedIn profile was previously employed by the Israeli Ministry of Defense, was referring to a regional equivalent of Silicon Valley.

“Now, more than ever, it is in the best interest of Israel and the GCC to increase business cooperation,” he said.