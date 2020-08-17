UNITED STATES
FDA approves saliva test
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday granted emergency use authorization to the Yale School of Public Health’s saliva test to detect COVID-19, after a trial on NBA players and staff. SalivaDirect, the fifth saliva test approved by the agency for the disease, requires no swab or collection device and uses spit from people suspected of having the coronavirus, it said. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn called the test “groundbreaking” in its efficiency and in being unaffected by crucial component shortages. SalivaDirect is seen as a cheap, simpler and less invasive testing method that requires no extraction of nucleic acid and can use several readily available reagents.
CANADA
Government accounts hacked
Tens of thousands of user accounts for online government services were recently hacked during cyberattacks, authorities said on Saturday. The attacks targeted the GCKey service, used by about 30 federal departments and Canada Revenue Agency accounts, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said in a news release. The passwords and user names of 9,041 GCKey account holders “were acquired fraudulently and used to try and access government services,” the authorities said. All affected accounts have been canceled. About 5,500 Canada Revenue Agency accounts were targeted in this and another attack, the authorities said.
AUSTRALIA
Man punches shark
A man has been hailed a “hero” after repeatedly punching a shark until it released his wife’s leg. The couple were surfing at a beach near Port Macquarie, about 310km north of Sydney, on Saturday morning when she was bitten twice and injured on her right leg, police said in a statement. “Her companion was forced to punch the fish until it let go,” police said. Paramedics treated the 35-year-old at the beach before she was airlifted to a hospital for surgery. One witness who was surfing nearby when the attack occurred called the man a “hero” for taking on what appeared to be a great white shark up to 3m long. “He started laying into the shark because it wouldn’t let go,” Jed Toohey told the Daily Telegraph.
MEXICO
Drug lord’s son killed
Prosecutors in the country’s north on Friday said that gunmen have killed a son of legendary drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes. The father, better known by his nickname, “The Lord of the Skies,” for his habit of transporting shipments of drugs on jet airliners, died in a botched plastic surgery in 1997. Prosecutors in Sinaloa State said that his son, Julio Cesar Carrillo, was found shot to death at a house in the city of Novolato. The killing apparently happened on Thursday, they said.
UNITED STATES
Trump’s brother dies
President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, died on Saturday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness, the president said in a statement mourning his loss. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a White House statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”
