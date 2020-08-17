Virus Outbreak: Mexico to need 200m vaccine doses

DIVERSE AND AFFORDABLE: The government has partnered with AstraZeneca and is in talks with Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson, in addition to two Chinese drugmakers

Reuters, MEXICO CITY





Mexico would need up to 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, a senior government official has said, and inoculation of its 120 million inhabitants could start as early as April next year if clinical trials and regulatory approvals for pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca go as planned.

In partnership with the governments of Mexico and Argentina, AstraZeneca initially plans to produce 150 million doses early next year and eventually make at least 400 million doses for distribution throughout Latin America.

AstraZeneca is among those working on COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development around the world.

The Mexican government has also said that it is considering other options for bringing a vaccine quickly to its population, the second-largest in Latin America.

AstraZeneca would be able to produce 30 million to 35 million vaccines per month, Mexican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Martha Delgado told reporters in an interview on Friday.

The vaccine could require two doses to be effective, Delgado said.

“If we need 200 million, we’re going to be vaccinating for a long time,” she added.

Last-stage phase III trials are expected to conclude by November or December, after which AstraZeneca would seek government approvals if the vaccine is found to be safe and effective.

If that goes smoothly, Delgado estimated the first vaccines in Mexico could be administered in April next year.

Mexico’s death toll of 56,563 stands as the world’s third highest, behind the US and Brazil. Latin America’s 6 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths make it the world’s hardest-hit region.

To ensure all Mexicans have access to a vaccine, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government is in talks with other pharmaceutical laboratories in different stages of developing a vaccine.

“Astra’s production isn’t going to be enough for Mexico. We need to supplement that with a couple of more vaccines,” Delgado said.

The Mexican government has completed memorandums of understanding with French drugmaker Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit and Chinese companies CanSino Biologics and Walvax Biotechnology.

CanSino and Walvax are interested in producing a vaccine in Mexico for delivery to the Latin American market.

Mexico’s health authorities are evaluating the Phase I and II clinical trials of those four companies and would determine the viability of Phase III studies in Mexico in the coming weeks, Delgado said.

The earlier phase trials represent an initial test of a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness among small numbers of subjects.

To save time, Mexico’s federal health regulator would start analyzing AstraZeneca’s completed studies and accelerate approvals if Phase III is successful.

“This is the country’s strategy to diversify our possibilities of having access to the vaccine as soon as possible ... and obviously at an affordable cost for the country,” Delgado said.